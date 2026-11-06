NHL Status Report: Timmins to make season debut for Sabres

New York Rangers

Joonas Korpisalo could travel with the Rangers when they begin a four-game road trip at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, MSG 2, MSG). The goalie has not played this season because of a lower-body injury. He is with Hartford of the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint and made 34 saves in a 4-1 loss to Hershey on Wednesday. "I know it went very well, I know he played very well," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday. "We are going to talk as a group here with Chris (Drury, general manager) and our staff and our medical team and we'll make decisions from there." Dylan Garand started in a 3-2 2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. It was his 10th start in the past 11 games. ... Sean Durzi was placed on injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Oct. 26. The defenseman will miss his third straight game because of an undisclosed injury. Sullivan said Durzi could join the Rangers during their road trip. "I don't know that he's going to make the trip initially, I think it all depends on how he progresses, whether he comes initially on the road trip with us. If he doesn't, I would anticipate him joining us, something of that nature."