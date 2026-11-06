Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Timmins to make season debut for Sabres
Heiskanen doubtful for Stars on Saturday; Ullmark being reevaluated by Senators
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Buffalo Sabres
Conor Timmins will make his season when the Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, MSG-B, SN+, TVAS). The defenseman has missed the first 15 games of the season with a lower-body injury sustained on Sept. 26, in the third period of Buffalo's final preseason game. He rejoined the team for practice on Monday, and at the morning skate Friday, was with Zach Metsa on the third pair. "Game speed is different than practice speed, but we knew what he brought with us last year, when we were killing penalties," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "He was one of our better guys with his reads and his clears." … Jiri Kulich will return after missing five games while recovering from a concussion sustained after taking a puck to the face in practice on Oct. 23. The forward skated on a line with Josh Norris and Jason Zucker at the morning skate.
Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen is doubtful to play for the Stars against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, NBCSCA). The Stars to defenseman did not play in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. He left early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. After Saturday, the Stars don't play again until Thursday. "If he's ready tomorrow, we would use him, but I think that's doubtful. We'll see," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "If he's not ready for tomorrow, those four days are really going to help." Heiskanen has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time per game.
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Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark is being reevaluated for his lower-body injury, coach Travis Green said on Friday. The goalie has been out since suffering a strain in a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 21 and has missed the past seven games. Ullmark is 7-1-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .945 save percentage this season. … Green also said forward Ridly Greig (undisclosed) won't play against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS-D, NHLN, Utah16, Mammoth+) and will miss his second straight game but is day to day.
Calgary Flames
Jonathan Huberdeau skated in a regular jersey on Friday, but remains on injured reserve recovering from hip surgery. The forward last played on Feb. 4 before being shut down and having surgery in March, causing him to miss the rest of the season. He suffered a setback and has not played this season. "Not reading too much into (the jersey), he's doing what he has to do right now and he's going to be in more of our practices here as we continue moving forward," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "When you look at a lot of what he does, he's typically the first guy here, last to leave. When you see him check some of the boxes that he's doing right now, you're obviously really happy for him. No timeline." ... Forward Brennan Othmann, who has missed four games with an upper-body injury, isn't expected to play against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday (8 p.m. ET; SN, Prime Video) but is day to day, Huska said.
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Detroit Red Wings
John Gibson (lower body) is still being evaluated and did not play for the Red Wings in a 2-1 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The goalie allowed two goals on 13 shots in a 4-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday before leaving after the first period. Gibson is 4-5-1 with a 3.46 goals-against average and .860 save percentage in 11 games this season. The Red Wings visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; DSN, ALT).
New York Rangers
Joonas Korpisalo could travel with the Rangers when they begin a four-game road trip at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, MSG 2, MSG). The goalie has not played this season because of a lower-body injury. He is with Hartford of the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint and made 34 saves in a 4-1 loss to Hershey on Wednesday. "I know it went very well, I know he played very well," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday. "We are going to talk as a group here with Chris (Drury, general manager) and our staff and our medical team and we'll make decisions from there." Dylan Garand started in a 3-2 2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. It was his 10th start in the past 11 games. ... Sean Durzi was placed on injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Oct. 26. The defenseman will miss his third straight game because of an undisclosed injury. Sullivan said Durzi could join the Rangers during their road trip. "I don't know that he's going to make the trip initially, I think it all depends on how he progresses, whether he comes initially on the road trip with us. If he doesn't, I would anticipate him joining us, something of that nature."
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