Hurricanes season preview: Gostisbehere, Walker bring new look on defense

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Carolina Hurricanes.
Coach: Rod Brind'Amour (seventh season)
Last season: 52-23-7; second place in Metropolitan Division, lost to New York Rangers in Eastern Conference Second Round
3 KEYS
1. Forward depth
The Hurricanes have some holes to fill after losing forwards Jake Guentzel (signed with Tampa Bay Lightning), Teuvo Teravainen (signed with Chicago Blackhawks), Stefan Noesen (New Jersey Devils) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (mutually terminated contract). But the departures created opportunities for returnees Jack Drury and Jesperi Kotkaniemi to play bigger roles as well as newcomers such as William Carrier (signed six-year contract), Jack Roslovic (one-year contract) and Tyson Jost (one-year contract) and 19-year-old rookie Bradly Nadeau.
"We lost some good players," general manager Eric Tulsky said. "There's no doubt that creates some headwind, but we have a lot of good players coming in and a lot of young players who are getting better."
2. Reconfigured defense
Carolina will similarly have to piece together its defense after losing its second pair of Brett Pesce (signed with Devils) and Brady Skjei (Nashville Predators). Fortunately, Dmitry Orlov, a top-four defenseman with the Washington Capitals before signing with the Hurricanes in 2023, was already in place to move up from playing on the third pair last season. With the top pair of Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns intact, the Hurricanes will need to find the right fits on their bottom two pairs for returnee Jalen Chatfield and offseason additions Sean Walker (signed five-year contract) and Shayne Gostisbehere (three-year contract) with 21-year-old rookie Scott Morrow possibly competing for a job.
3. Goaltending stability
With some potential adjustment time required for the new defense pairs, goalies Pyotr Kochetkov (23-13-4, 2.33 goals-against average, .911 save percentage, four shutouts in 42 regular-season games) and Frederik Andersen (13-2-0, 1.84 GAA, .932 save percentage, three shutouts in 16 regular-season games) might be busier initially than last season when Carolina allowed an NHL-low 25.6 shots on goal per game. Andersen staying healthy after the 34-year-old missed four months last season with a blood-clotting issue would help, but the Hurricanes have a safety net with Spencer Martin also under contract.