Jarvis signs 8-year, $63.2 million contract with Hurricanes, was RFA

Deal includes $29.24 M signing bonus; forward had NHL career-high 67 points last season

Seth Jarvis CAR contract

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Seth Jarvis signed an eight-year, $63.2 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, $29.24 million of which comes in signing bonuses.

The 22-year-old forward, who had been a restricted free agent, had NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (34) and points (67) in 81 games with the Hurricanes last season and nine points (five goals, four assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“Seth is a cornerstone player for our franchise,” Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky said. “He took another huge step last season, playing in all situations and displaying the skill and competitive drive that will make him a star in this league in the years to come.”

Selected by the Hurricanes with the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Jarvis has 146 points (64 goals, 82 assists) in 231 games and 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 40 playoff games.

