Ducks season preview: Gauthier, Carlsson seek to add scoring boost

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Anaheim Ducks.
Coach: Greg Cronin (second season)
Last season: 27-50-5, seventh in Pacific Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs
3 KEYS
1. Getting offensive
Anaheim needs to improve its production up front after ranking 30th in the NHL last season in goals per game (2.48), 5-on-5 goals for (127), and 29th in shots on goal per game (26.8). Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry were the only Ducks players to score at least 20 goals. Vatrano led them with 37 goals, and Terry had 20, down from the 37 he had in 2021-22. Alex Killorn, signed as a free agent July 1, 2023, had 18 goals after he scored 27 for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022-23. Cam Fowler was the only defenseman on the roster to score a power-play goal (two).
2. Stability in net
Goalie John Gibson is under contract for three more years and needs to rediscover his elite form for a young and talented roster. The 31-year-old went 13-27-2 with a 3.54 goals-against average and NHL career-low .888 save percentage in 2023-24. Lukas Dostal could challenge for the starter's role in training camp after going 14-23-3 with a 3.33 GAA and .902 save percentage as a rookie last season, but a healthy and consistent Gibson would go a long way in inspiring confidence from the get-go.
3. More zip from Zegras
Trevor Zegras couldn't stay healthy last season when he was limited to 31 games because of a lower-body injury and broken ankle. He had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) after scoring 23 goals and at least 61 points in each of the previous two seasons. The Ducks hope the 23-year-old center can regain his old form, especially since he is under contract for one more season after this one. The trade rumors could begin to swirl if he fails to live up to the expectations, particularly since the Ducks have a host of young talent already in the fold at forward in Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish.