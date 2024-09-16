Ducks season preview: Gauthier, Carlsson seek to add scoring boost

Hope healthy Zegras, stability in net can lead to turnaround

By Mike G. Morreale
The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Anaheim Ducks.

Coach: Greg Cronin (second season)

Last season: 27-50-5, seventh in Pacific Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Getting offensive

Anaheim needs to improve its production up front after ranking 30th in the NHL last season in goals per game (2.48), 5-on-5 goals for (127), and 29th in shots on goal per game (26.8). Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry were the only Ducks players to score at least 20 goals. Vatrano led them with 37 goals, and Terry had 20, down from the 37 he had in 2021-22. Alex Killorn, signed as a free agent July 1, 2023, had 18 goals after he scored 27 for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022-23. Cam Fowler was the only defenseman on the roster to score a power-play goal (two).

2. Stability in net

Goalie John Gibson is under contract for three more years and needs to rediscover his elite form for a young and talented roster. The 31-year-old went 13-27-2 with a 3.54 goals-against average and NHL career-low .888 save percentage in 2023-24. Lukas Dostal could challenge for the starter's role in training camp after going 14-23-3 with a 3.33 GAA and .902 save percentage as a rookie last season, but a healthy and consistent Gibson would go a long way in inspiring confidence from the get-go.

3. More zip from Zegras

Trevor Zegras couldn't stay healthy last season when he was limited to 31 games because of a lower-body injury and broken ankle. He had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) after scoring 23 goals and at least 61 points in each of the previous two seasons. The Ducks hope the 23-year-old center can regain his old form, especially since he is under contract for one more season after this one. The trade rumors could begin to swirl if he fails to live up to the expectations, particularly since the Ducks have a host of young talent already in the fold at forward in Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish.

The Anaheim Ducks draft Sennecke with No. 3 pick

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

It'll be interesting to see what impact Gauthier will have, as many expect the 20-year-old to be in the running for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie. Originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (No. 5) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Gauthier was traded to the Ducks on Jan. 8 for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Ducks signed Gauthier to a three-year, entry-level contract April 14 after the left wing scored 38 goals last season with Boston College, the most by a Division I player in 2023-24 and the most by an NCAA player since 1999-2000. He finished with 65 points in 41 games and was one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey. Don't be surprised if Gauthier begins the season on a line with Zegras and veteran Frank Vatrano.

Most intriguing addition

The Ducks acquired forward Robby Fabbri in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on July 3 after he matched his NHL career high with 18 goals last season and had 32 points, his most since he had 37 in his rookie season with the St. Louis Blues in 2015-16. Cronin is hoping Fabbri can bring scoring depth in a middle-six role, perhaps alongside center McTavish and veteran right wing Ryan Strome. Fabbri won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

Biggest potential surprise

Olen Zellweger, selected in the second round (No. 34) of the 2021 NHL Draft, might be in line to earn a top pairing role out of training camp. The 21-year-old earned his first callup to the NHL on Jan. 23, getting an assist and averaging 16:19 of ice time in four games while exhibiting a knack for creating chances off the rush or cycle. The defenseman represented San Diego at the American Hockey League All-Star Game prior to being called up to Anaheim again on March 1. He had 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 44 AHL games, and finished with nine points (two goals, seven assists) and averaged 19:17 of ice time in 26 NHL games.

Ready to contribute

Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, played 55 games and had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists), missing time with a knee injury and concussion in 2023-24. The time is now for the 19-year-old to make major contributions as Anaheim's No. 1 center. A healthy Carlsson, who averaged 18:07 of ice time, will only help bolster the power play. Despite missing 27 games, he ranked fourth among NHL rookie forwards with nine power-play points (four goals, five assists).

"[Carlsson has] got a really high ceiling, a higher ceiling than a lot of people realize, so obviously you don't want to expect too much out of him," Strome said. "But the games he was healthy and playing in this year, he was our best player, so we'll see how it goes. The sky is the limit for him."

Fantasy sleeper

Carlsson, F (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He ranked sixth among rookies in points per game (0.53; minimum 50 games) last season while in a load management plan, indicating he could take an enormous jump in his second season if he earns an expanded role. With exposure to fellow talented young forwards like Gauthier and McTavish (21), Carlsson is worth prioritizing in keeper and dynasty leagues. -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Trevor Zegras -- Frank Vatrano

Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Olen Zellweger -- Cam Fowler

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin -- Jackson LaComb

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

