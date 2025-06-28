Frondell, Eklund lead Swedish contingent at 2025 NHL Draft

CHICAGO -- Anton Frondell was hoping he would be the first of a few.

The center, who was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, was one of several promising Swedish prospects hoping to be taken on Friday. By the end of the night, three Swedish players made their way to the stage at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles as first-round selections.

“I think it’s important. It shows how good of a country we are at ice hockey,” said Frondell, who played for Djurgarden's junior team and in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, last season. “We were close to winning the (IIHF) World Championship this year. We didn’t do it. We lost against the U.S. in the semis, but Sweden is a good country in hockey.”

Friday saw a big return to the first round for Sweden after the 2024 NHL Draft, which marked the first time a Swedish player wasn’t selected in the first round since 2010.

Right wing Victor Eklund, who is Frondell’s best friend and teammate at Djurgarden, was taken with the No. 16 pick by the New York Islanders. Frondell and Eklund became the 15th pair of Swedish teammates to be taken in the first round of the NHL Draft, something that has now happened in four of the past five drafts: Otto Stenberg and David Edstrom of Frolunda Jr. (2023), Noah Ostlund and Liam Ohgren of Djurgarden Jr. (2022), and Jesper Wallstedt and Fabian Lysell of Lulea (2021).

As Frondell went through his media sessions in Los Angeles, as well as on Zoom, he made sure in each instance to ask if Eklund had been chosen yet.

“He’s my best friend. We’re doing this together," he said. "We’ll be so happy for each other. So, right now I’m excited to meet him and just give him a hug."