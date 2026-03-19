NHL On Tap: Wild seek point in 20th straight game against Blackhawks

Wild seek to extend success against Blackhawks

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild (39-18-12) look to extend a 19-game point streak against the Chicago Blackhawks when they clash at Grand Casino Arena in the back end of a home-and-home series (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Minnesota’s 4-3 overtime win at United Center on Tuesday stretched them to 18-0-1 against Chicago dating to Feb. 4, 2020, the longest active point streak by one NHL team against another and the longest point streak against one team in Wild history. Forwards Kaprizov and Matt Boldy are tied for third in the NHL with 38 goals each; Kaprizov is poised to reach 40 for the fourth time in his six NHL seasons and Boldy can hit 40 for the first time in his five seasons for Minnesota, which is third in the Central Division. Connor Bedard had two assists Tuesday and leads the Blackhawks (25-30-12) with 64 points (27 goals, 37 assists) in 54 games. The 20-year-old center is four points shy of surpassing his NHL career-best of 67 last season and three goals from reaching 30 for the first time.