Mammoth 'dialed-in mentally' on quest to clinch playoff berth

CHICAGO -- The Utah Mammoth are determined to wash out what Ian Cole called "a real sour taste in our mouth" from last season.

"We thought we should've been in the playoffs," the defenseman said in Chicago last week. "We thought we should've been a playoff team and we boiled down the reason that didn't happen was to us shooting ourselves in the foot too many times."

"We're playing well. We're dialed-in mentally, which has kind of been our biggest thing. I think our ability to stay mature and focused through the undulations of the season is what we've gotten a lot better at."

That's helped the Mammoth (35-27-6) grab the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference entering their game at the Vegas Golden Knights (31-23-14) on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). They lead the Seattle Kraken by five points one season after the then-Utah Hockey Club finished seven points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card after the NHL Board of Governors approved the establishment of the former Arizona Coyotes franchise in Salt Lake City.

"We went into the (2026 Winter Olympic) break in a playoff spot and that's what we wanted to do, and I thought we made good time of it," Utah forward Dylan Guenther said. "We came back, we practiced hard, it was like a little training camp, we cleaned up some areas that I felt like we've gotten better at, like the power play's been better. We just used the time and just have to keep going. It's still a tight race. We've been playing well, but any team can get hot, so just keep playing well."

So, what do the Mammoth need to do to ensure a postseason berth?

"It's really about coming in and focusing on one game at a time," general manager Bill Armstrong said. "Worrying about the process, the preparation and not looking too far ahead and going, 'Oh, we're in,' or 'We're not in.' It's just winning that one game."

"There's a maturity level, a good calmness about our group. Doesn't mean we won't go through ups or downs the rest of the way, but we've bene better this year than in the past with going too up, too down."