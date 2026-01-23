'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

SAT. JAN. 24

Must-start player: Nick Suzuki, F, MTL (at BOS; 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC)

The Montreal Canadiens center leads them with 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) and 27 power-play points (tied for third in NHL) in 51 games this season. Suzuki has seven points (two goals, five assists) and four power-play points during a four-game point streak and has four multipoint games in his past six games. The 26-year-old hasn’t gone more than two games without a point this season and has had at least a point in 39 games this season, second most in the NHL behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (43). Suzuki has had at least one point in 11 of his past 13 games against the Boston Bruins and has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) during that span. Per NHL EDGE stats, Suzuki ranks ninth among forwards in total miles skated (168.82) and ranks highly at his position in midrange shots on goal (42; 90th percentile) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (120; 94th percentile). -- Meaney

Under-the-radar player: Darren Raddysh, D, TBL (at CBJ; 7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNOH)

The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman is tied for sixth in the NHL at his position in scoring (42 points in 42 games) entering Friday. In the absence of the injured Victor Hedman, Raddysh has been a staple on the first power-play unit with elite forwards Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel and is tied for sixth among defensemen in power-play points (15). Raddysh also is among the defenseman leaders in goals (12, fifth), assists (30; tied for ninth) and even-strength points (27; tied for eighth) entering Friday. Per NHL EDGE stats, Raddysh leads the NHL in 90-plus mile per hour shot attempts (50) and long-range goals (six). Since Raddysh's hat trick Jan. 3, he has gone seven straight games without a goal but still brings plenty of fantasy value with eight assists, four on the power play, and 20 shots on goal during that span. -- Jensen

Team to watch: Carolina Hurricanes (at OTT; 7 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, FDSNSO)

The Carolina Hurricanes have earned a point in nine of their past 10 games (7-1-2) and have not been outshot by their opponents in any of those games. Carolina is allowing the fewest shots on goal per game (24.1) and ranks second in shots on goal per game (32.3; behind Colorado's 34.9). The Hurricanes have a strong goaltending tandem of veteran Frederik Andersen and rookie Brandon Bussi, who ranks fourth in goals-against average (2.20; minimum 10 games). Since Jan. 1, the Hurricanes lead the NHL in power-play goals (12 in 12 games) and are tied for second in short-handed goals (two). Per NHL EDGE stats, Carolina also leads the League in high-danger shots on goal (451) and offensive zone time percentage (45.4 percent) this season. -- Perlowitz