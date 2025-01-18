Recap: Jarvis' Double Paces Canes' Win Over Vegas

RALEIGH, N.C. - Seth Jarvis tallied twice to bookend a run of three consecutive Carolina goals in under 15 minutes as the Hurricanes took a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Vegas came out firing with 13 shots in the first period to Carolina's seven, but Pyotr Kochetkov had the answers between the pipes to keep the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

The Golden Knights ultimately broke the ice 4:22 into the second stanza, but the Hurricanes equalized seven minutes later through Jarvis' first of the affair. Some strong work from Jordan Martinook below the goal line saw the puck slide to Jarvis, who posted his 14th of the season with a tap-in at the top of the crease to set the stage for a winner-take-all final frame.

Carrying momentum into the third, Jackson Blake got a friendly bounce for the go-ahead goal as his centering pass deflected off Noah Hanifin's stick and into the Vegas cage just 46 seconds into the period. A little over five minutes later, Jarvis bagged his second of the night with a tidy finish from the right circle on a 2-on-1 with Jordan Staal, collecting his 15th of the campaign and doubling his team's advantage.

A Shea Theodore power-play goal brought the visitors back within a goal but they would get no closer as Kochetkov finished with 29 saves on 31 shots for his 17th win of the season.