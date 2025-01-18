Recap: Jarvis' Double Paces Canes' Win Over Vegas

Forward's 10th career multi-goal game highlights Carolina comeback

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Seth Jarvis tallied twice to bookend a run of three consecutive Carolina goals in under 15 minutes as the Hurricanes took a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Vegas came out firing with 13 shots in the first period to Carolina's seven, but Pyotr Kochetkov had the answers between the pipes to keep the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

The Golden Knights ultimately broke the ice 4:22 into the second stanza, but the Hurricanes equalized seven minutes later through Jarvis' first of the affair. Some strong work from Jordan Martinook below the goal line saw the puck slide to Jarvis, who posted his 14th of the season with a tap-in at the top of the crease to set the stage for a winner-take-all final frame.

Carrying momentum into the third, Jackson Blake got a friendly bounce for the go-ahead goal as his centering pass deflected off Noah Hanifin's stick and into the Vegas cage just 46 seconds into the period. A little over five minutes later, Jarvis bagged his second of the night with a tidy finish from the right circle on a 2-on-1 with Jordan Staal, collecting his 15th of the campaign and doubling his team's advantage.

A Shea Theodore power-play goal brought the visitors back within a goal but they would get no closer as Kochetkov finished with 29 saves on 31 shots for his 17th win of the season.

Stats & Standouts

  • Tonight was the second multi-goal game of the season for Seth Jarvis, and both have come within the last 12 days. Now with 15 markers on the season, he has moved into a tie for third on the team. Only Jack Roslovic (17) and Martin Necas (16) have more.
  • It was also the 10th career multi-goal game for Jarvis, who is the third member of the Canes' roster to reach that benchmark since 2021, trailing only Sebastian Aho (16) and Andrei Svechnikov (14).
  • Carolina earned its 15th comeback win of the season on Friday, good for third-most in the league behind Washington and, fittingly, Vegas, both with 16 on the year.
  • Jackson Blake's third-period tally placed him in a tie with the aforementioned Seth Jarvis (47 GP) for the sixth-fewest games needed by a rookie in team history (since relocation) to record 10 NHL goals. The only ones to do it faster are Andrei Svechnikov (33 GP), Jeff Skinner (37 GP), Erik Cole (37 GP), Sebastian Aho (40 GP) and Martin Necas (43 GP).
  • Pyotr Kochetkov has now stopped all three penalty shots he has faced with Carolina – tied for the second-most penalty shot saves in franchise history behind only Cam Ward (8).

They Said It...

Jackson Blake following the win...

"We knew they'd have a push at the start. We knew they were a great team coming in. After the first 10 minutes or so in the first period we started getting a lot more chances, then throughout the second and third I think we really found our game. That's a good hockey team over there and that was a really fun game. To come out on top means a lot for us."

Rod Brind'Amour on his goaltender's performance...

"He kept us in it. Our first period wasn't good. Actually, it was more that their first period was good. We were trying and they just kind of put it on us. That's what a goalie can do - keep us in it. I thought we played pretty even after that, if not a little better. He made a couple of huge saves. The one in the third on the breakaway, the penalty shot, there's a bunch and it just goes on and on. He was definitely solid."

Seth Jarvis on what he likes about playing with Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal...

"They play unbelievable defense, which I think opens me up a little bit more to focus on my offense. Knowing I have them coming into the zone, playing hard down low, and creating space for me is everything I could ask for."

What's Next?

Carolina is scheduled to be off on Saturday. They'll practice on Sunday before flying to Chicago.

Next Game: Monday, Jan. 20 at Chicago | 8:30 pm

Next Home Game: Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Columbus | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

