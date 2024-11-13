Projected Lineup: November 13 at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY - Pyotr Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate in Utah today, signaling a likely second straight start for the Carolina Hurricanes' 25-year-old netminder.

Kochetkov has won each of his last seven appearances - a career-best run for the Russian - and boasts a .911 SV% and 2.28 GAA in that span. He's gotten the nod in six of Carolina's last seven games and has turned in back-to-back performances of 30+ saves, backstopping wins over Pittsburgh (11/7) and Vegas (11/11).

Ahead of him, the Canes are expected to dress the same skaters who won on Monday at T-Mobile Arena. Jordan Martinook will seek to score for the fifth straight game, while Martin Necas will aim to extend his career-high point streak to 11 games.

Seth Jarvis did not skate this morning and remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Tyson Jost is once again expected to fill in after scoring against the Golden Knights in his team debut.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Jost - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Martin]

-

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body, Week-To-Week)

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Seth Jarvis (Upper-Body, Day-To-Day)

Scratches

N/A

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Burns, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Walker