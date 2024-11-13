Projected Lineup: November 13 at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY - Pyotr Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate in Utah today, signaling a likely second straight start for the Carolina Hurricanes' 25-year-old netminder.
Kochetkov has won each of his last seven appearances - a career-best run for the Russian - and boasts a .911 SV% and 2.28 GAA in that span. He's gotten the nod in six of Carolina's last seven games and has turned in back-to-back performances of 30+ saves, backstopping wins over Pittsburgh (11/7) and Vegas (11/11).
Ahead of him, the Canes are expected to dress the same skaters who won on Monday at T-Mobile Arena. Jordan Martinook will seek to score for the fifth straight game, while Martin Necas will aim to extend his career-high point streak to 11 games.
Seth Jarvis did not skate this morning and remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Tyson Jost is once again expected to fill in after scoring against the Golden Knights in his team debut.
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic
Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Carrier
Jost - Drury - Blake
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
[Backup: Martin]
Injuries
Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body, Week-To-Week)
Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)
Seth Jarvis (Upper-Body, Day-To-Day)
Scratches
N/A
PP1: Aho, Blake, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Burns, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Walker