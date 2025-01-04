Projected Lineup: January 4 vs. Minnesota

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will have Jack Drury back in their lineup on Saturday as they host the Minnesota Wild.

Drury, who suffered a hand injury on Tuesday, Dec. 10 against San Jose, underwent surgery following but is ready to get back to game action.

"He's a big part of what we do. He plays hard every night and he's very reliable," Rod Brind'Amour said following this morning's skate. "He does a lot for us. It's nice to see him ready to go."

Drury's return is especially welcomed after Tyson Jost, who was the first recall to fill the void left by Drury's injury, went down with an injury of his own earlier this week. Brind'Amour shared pre-game on Thursday that Jost is now expected to be out "long-term" as well.

With Sean Walker coming off to make room, Drury also returned to his familiar spot on the team's second power play unit.

Behind the cast of skaters, Pyotr Kochetkov was in the starter's crease this morning. He was outstanding on Thursday night in Florida, stopping 26 out of 27 en route to his 15th win of the season.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Roslovic - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Robinson - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Smith - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

Injuries

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Upper-Body Injury | Out "At Least A Couple Of Weeks" As Of Dec. 30)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

N/A

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Smith

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns