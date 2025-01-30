Projected Lineup: January 30 vs. Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Forward Sebastian Aho will be a game-time decision for the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

According to Rod Brind'Amour, the team's star center "didn't feel well when he got to the rink" this morning. He returned home before taking part in the morning skate with the team. If Aho is not able to go, it would be the second consecutive contest that they'd be missing someone up front due to illness, after Jack Roslovic had to sit out Tuesday's win over New York.

On a positive note though, Roslovic was back with the team this morning, working in Aho's spot between Mikko Rantanen and Jackson Blake. Among players who have played for the team all season, only Seth Jarvis (19) has more goals than Roslovic (18).

Behind the cast of skaters, the team is expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov (18-9-3 | 2.48 GAA | .903 SV%) between the pipes on Thursday as they aim to move their point streak to seven games.

With a 3-0-2 mark in his last five appearances, the 25-year-old backstop has gotten into an every-other-game rotation with Frederik Andersen since the Dane returned from knee surgery early last week.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -425

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Rantanen - Aho* - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Jaaska - Roslovic

(If Aho cannot play, the team would have Riley Stillman skate in an 11-7 formation, like Tuesday's win over New York.)

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

TBD

-

PP1: Aho/Blake, Jarvis, Rantanen, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake/Walker, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns