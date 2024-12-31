Projected Lineup: December 31 at Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes are likely to roll out the same group that won at home on Saturday as they battle the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to return to Carolina's crease for the New Year's Eve clash after stopping 19 shots in his most recent appearance last Friday. Kochetkov has started nine of the team's last 12 contests.

Up front, Sebastian Aho will look to record a point against Columbus for the eighth straight game, having posted nine points across his last seven games against the Blue Jackets. On his wing, Jack Roslovic will seek to stretch his season-high four-game point and three-game assist streaks against his former club and hometown team.

Defensively, Ty Smith is again set to slot in alongside Sean Walker, whose usual partner, Shayne Gostisbehere, will be out for some time with an upper-body injury. Rod Brind'Amour described Gostisbehere's status as "more than day-to-day" after the blueliner missed Saturday's game and Monday's practice.

Smith took over quarterback duties on the team's top power-play unit on Saturday and practiced in that spot on Monday, signaling his likelihood to do the same again tonight in his 125th NHL game.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Roslovic - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Robinson - Jost - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Smith - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere (Upper-Body Injury | Out "More Than Day-To-Day" As Of Dec. 30)

Jack Drury (Hand | Out "At Least A Few Weeks" From Dec. 12)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Smith

PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns