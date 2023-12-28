Projected Lineup: December 28 vs. Montreal

Raanta anticipated to return to the crease for the first time since being recalled

ProjectedLineup122823_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Antti Raanta on Thursday as they host the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena.

Making his first start since being waived and playing a two-game stint in the American Hockey League, the organization is hoping that the netminder found some more confidence in his game.

"We like the guy and we know what he's capable of," Rod Brind'Amour said when he met with reporters pre-game. "But at the end of the day, it's big boy hockey and we all have to play to our abilities."

After a 6-5-0 start to the season with an .854 save percentage in the NHL, the 34-year-old went 1-0-1 while with the Chicago Wolves, stopping 42 out of 48 shots.

Expected to play in his 13th career game against the Habs, Raanta is 8-1-0 with a .927 save percentage against Montreal.

In front of him, no changes are expected to the lineup of skaters.

The batch of 18 produced a rather impressive 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators in the Music City last night, including three power play goals. Returning from the break, the team rolled out some different forward combinations that it hadn't utilized yet this year, resulting in both Jack Drury and Andrei Svechnikov scoring for their respective lines at five-on-five.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship

Mailbag #73: Jack Drury

Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout

Andersen To Resume Skating Soon

Kochetkov's Most Electrifying Saves Yet

Bucket List: When and Why?

Whalers Night: In White!

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Preview: December 28 vs. Montreal

Preview: December 28 vs. Montreal
Aho's Monster Night Leads Canes To Victory In Nashville

Aho's Monster Night Leads Canes To Victory In Nashville
Projected Lineup: December 27 at Nashville

Projected Lineup: December 27 at Nashville
Preview: December 27 at Nashville

Preview: December 27 at Nashville
Canes Recall Raanta From Chicago

Canes Recall Raanta From Chicago
Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship

Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship
Canes 'Not Sharp' In Loss To Islanders

Canes 'Not Sharp' In Loss To Islanders
Projected Lineup: December 23 vs. New York

Projected Lineup: December 23 vs. New York
Preview: December 23 vs. New York

Preview: December 23 vs. New York
Mailbag #73: Jack Drury

Mailbag #73: Jack Drury
Point Streak Moves To Six Games In Pittsburgh

Point Streak Moves To Six Games In Pittsburgh
Projected Lineup: December 21 at Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: December 21 at Pittsburgh
Preview: December 21 at Pittsburgh

Preview: December 21 at Pittsburgh
Perfect Special Teams Performance Leads Canes Past Golden Knights

Perfect Special Teams Performance Leads Canes Past Golden Knights
Projected Lineup: December 19 vs. Vegas

Projected Lineup: December 19 vs. Vegas
Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout

Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout
Preview: December 19 vs. Vegas

Preview: December 19 vs. Vegas
Injury Report: Andersen To Resume Skating Soon

Andersen To Resume Skating Soon