Preview: November 30 at Florida

Carolina heads south seeking a split against the Cats

Gameday 11_30 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to get their revenge against the Florida Panthers on Saturday as the two teams meet for the second time in as many days.

-

When: Saturday, November 30

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +105

-

Canes Record: 16-6-1 (33 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday, November 29

-

Panthers Record: 13-9-1 (29 Points, 2nd - Atlantic Division)

Panthers Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, November 29

Last Game...

  • More puck management issues led to Carolina's first loss on home ice since Oct. 11 on Friday.
  • The Canes gave up three in the first period and three in the third period, "not having what they needed to beat that team", as Rod Brind'Amour described post-game.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere was the highlight, adding two assists. Spencer Martin took the loss in net, allowing five goals on 29 shots.

Power Play Performance...

  • One of the positives from yesterday's game was that the Canes extended their streak of scoring on the power play to five games. Tied for the longest run of their season, should they score today, they would match Buffalo and Winnipeg for the longest streak by any NHL team this season.
  • Now 27.3% on the man advantage this season, Carolina ranks seventh among all NHL clubs.
  • Martin Necas leads all NHL skaters with 17 power-play points.

Jarvy's Back...

  • Returning on Monday after missing seven games due to an upper-body issue, Seth Jarvis has scored in all three games since.
  • Producing 16 points in 16 games, #24 ranks tied for fourth on the team with his seven goals.

In Net...

  • Spencer Martin didn't have the showing he hoped for yesterday afternoon, unable to earn a third consecutive win. Now 3-3-1 on the season with an .850 sv%, the Canes will likely either have to go back to him today or turn to Yaniv Perets for his first NHL start.
  • Rod Brind'Amour said post-game on Friday that Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol) is right there, but is "doubtful" to return today. The head coach says he'd like to have him practice before throwing him in a game.

On The Other Side...

  • The Panthers return home winners of their last two games.
  • Florida has had no problem creating offense this season, averaging 3.54 goals per game, sixth among all NHL teams. However, they've also given up 3.33 goals per game on average, seventh-most among all NHL clubs.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky earned the win in net yesterday, likely signaling that Spencer Knight may be in line to start today. Knight is 3-4 this season.
  • Sam Reinhart extended his league lead in goals yesterday with his 18th of the season.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Canes announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that the goaltender would undergo surgery and be out of action for 8-12 weeks.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after going down during the team's game in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23. Rod Brind'Amour shared on Friday Nov. 29 that the goaltender “looks fine and is feeling good”, but declared him as "doubtful" for today's contest.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Sunday before practicing on Monday and returning to game action at home against Seattle on Tuesday.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Dec. 2 vs. Seattle | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

Recap: Canes Fall To Cats In Black Friday Clash

Projected Lineup: November 29 vs. Florida

Preview: November 29 vs. Florida

Hurricanes Recall Ty Smith From Chicago

Recap: Canes Top Rangers In Thanksgiving Eve Thriller

Projected Lineup: November 27 vs. NY Rangers

Hurricanes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago

Preview: November 27 vs. NY Rangers

Inside The Victory: Carolina's Comeback Over Dallas

Jarvis Comes Back To Spark Canes' Comeback

Recap: Canes Score Five In The Third, Come From Behind To Beat Stars

Canes Recall Stillman From Chicago

Aho, Staal and Martinook To Help Canes Deliver 1,700 Turkey Breasts For Area Families

Projected Lineup: November 25 vs. Dallas

Hurricanes Assign Jost To Chicago Wolves

Hurricanes Donate $50,000 To MANNA Foodbank

Preview: November 25 vs. Dallas

Canes Activate Jarvis From Injured Reserve