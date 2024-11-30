Preview: November 30 at Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to get their revenge against the Florida Panthers on Saturday as the two teams meet for the second time in as many days.

When: Saturday, November 30

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing: Canes +105

Canes Record: 16-6-1 (33 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday, November 29

Panthers Record: 13-9-1 (29 Points, 2nd - Atlantic Division)

Panthers Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, November 29