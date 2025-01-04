Preview: January 4 vs. Minnesota

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes open a weekend back-to-back set at the Lenovo Center against the Minnesota Wild.

When: Saturday, January 4

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -185

Canes Record: 23-13-2 (48 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Jan. 2

Wild Record: 24-11-4 (52 Points, 2nd - Central Division)

Wild Last Game: 4-3 Win (SO) over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, Jan. 2