Preview: December 23 vs. New York

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes close out their pre-holiday break schedule on Saturday when they host the New York Islanders at PNC Arena.

-

When: Saturday, December 23

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 17-12-4 (38 Points, T-4th, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss (SO) the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, December 21

-

Islanders Record: 15-18-9 (39 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 3-2 Loss (OT) to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, December 20