Morrow, Suzuki Named AHL All-Stars

Canes prospects enjoying breakout seasons in Chicago

1.7.25 AHL ASG

© Morrow: Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves | Suzuki: Ross Bonander/Texas Stars

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

CHICAGO - The American Hockey League announced its 2025 All-Stars on Wednesday, naming Carolina Hurricanes prospects and Chicago Wolves standouts Scott Morrow and Ryan Suzuki among this year's crop.

Morrow, 21, is in his first professional season and is currently tied for the league lead in goals by a defenseman (9). His 19 total points pace the Wolves' blue line and he became the first AHL defenseman in over 10 years to produce multiple hat tricks in one season with his second three-goal showing on Saturday, Jan. 4.

A second-round pick of the Canes in 2021, Morrow signed his entry-level contract last spring and made his NHL debut on April 12, 2024, in St. Louis.

Suzuki, 23, is on pace for a career year and leads the Wolves in scoring with 23 points. Already boasting a career-best 20 assists this season, Carolina's first-round pick in 2019 also had an eight-game point streak in December.

Now a veteran of 190 AHL games, Suzuki has been able to stay largely healthy this season - playing in 29 of Chicago's 30 games - a big reason for his success. The London, Ont. native is up to 42 goals, 67 assists and 109 points in his AHL career.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic takes place on Sunday, February 2, and Monday, February 3 at Acrisure Arena - home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Skills Competition will take place on Sunday evening and the All-Star Challenge will follow on Monday night.

Since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League.

