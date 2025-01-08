Morrow, Suzuki Named AHL All-Stars

CHICAGO - The American Hockey League announced its 2025 All-Stars on Wednesday, naming Carolina Hurricanes prospects and Chicago Wolves standouts Scott Morrow and Ryan Suzuki among this year's crop.

Morrow, 21, is in his first professional season and is currently tied for the league lead in goals by a defenseman (9). His 19 total points pace the Wolves' blue line and he became the first AHL defenseman in over 10 years to produce multiple hat tricks in one season with his second three-goal showing on Saturday, Jan. 4.

A second-round pick of the Canes in 2021, Morrow signed his entry-level contract last spring and made his NHL debut on April 12, 2024, in St. Louis.