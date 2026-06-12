Alexander Nikishin Named To 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced its 2025-26 All-Rookie Team, including Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin among the crop.

"We knew there would be certain challenges in Alex’s first season here, from adjusting to our system to learning a new language," said Hurricanes General Manager Eric Tulsky. "Clearly, he handled those challenges well if he’s being named one of the top two rookie defensemen in the NHL this season. And we know he has room to get even better."

Nikishin, 25, scored a franchise-record 11 goals during the regular season, more than any other rookie defenseman in the club's history. His 33 total points also represented a team record (since relocation), and trailed only Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer among the league's first-year blueliners this season.

The Orel, RUS native finished among the top five rookie blueliners in hits (1st, 132), power-play goals (2nd, 4), shots on goal (2nd, 122), takeaways (2nd, 26), assists (T-2nd, 22), blocked shots (3rd, 94), total time on ice (3rd, 1,472:56), power-play points (4th, 10) and power-play assists (T-4th, 6).

"Alex was really thrown into the fire early when we had a number of injuries on our back end during the first half of the year," praised Tulsky. "His ability to adapt quickly was part of the story of how we were able to weather that storm and finish with the best record in the East."

Nikishin joins Justin Faulk (2011-12), Chris Pronger (1993-94) and Dana Murzyn (1985-86) as the fourth player in franchise history to be named to the league's All-Rookie Team.

This year's group of honorees can be found below:

2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team

Forwards: Ivan Demidov (MTL), Beckett Sennecke (ANA), Jimmy Snuggerud (STL)

Defensemen: Alexander Nikishin (CAR), Matthew Schaefer (NYI)

Goaltender: Jakub Dobeš (MTL)