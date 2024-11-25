Hurricanes Assign Jost To Chicago Wolves

Forward signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 1

11.25.24 Jost
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forward Tyson Jost to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jost, 26, has registered one goal in seven appearances with the Hurricanes this season. He has scored one goal and earned two assists (3 points) in eight AHL games with Chicago in 2024-25. The St. Albert, Alta., native recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 43 NHL games with Buffalo in 2023-24, and added 14 points (4g, 10a) in 25 AHL games with Rochester. Drafted by Colorado in the first round, 10th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost has registered 141 points (58g, 83a) in 463 career NHL games with Carolina, Colorado, Minnesota and Buffalo.

