Chicago Wolves' Season Ends In Calder Cup Finals

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Chicago Wolves, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, had their season come to a close on Friday, falling at the hands of the Toronto Marlies in the Calder Cup Finals.

A season surpassing expectations finished with a Western Conference Championship after ending the regular season as the second seed from the Central Division.

2023 first-round pick Bradly Nadeau was stellar in his second go-around in the league, finishing the regular season with a team-leading 27 goals and 29 assists for a total of 56 points in 52 regular-season games. Becoming just the fifth teenager in the history of the AHL to score 30 goals last year, the now 20-year-old was on pace for 35 this time, had it not been for injuries and recalls. The All-Star kept his production humming in the playoffs, finishing with 17 points in 21 postseason games.

Neck-and-neck with Nadeau's contributions this season was 2021 fifth-round pick Justin Robidas. Also in his second season in the league, the 23-year-old turned in 23 goals and 37 assists for a total of 60 points in 58 regular-season games. Registering five more points in 12 fewer games than last season with the Wolves, he also appeared in two games with the Canes. During the postseason, Nadeau's fellow 2026 All-Star pitched in with seven goals and nine assists for a total of 16 points in 21 games.

The most improved prospect with the group this season was forward Felix Unger Sorum. During the 2024-25 campaign, the 2023 second-round pick had just five goals and 15 assists for a total of 20 points in 61 regular-season games. For his follow-up performance, he finished tied for sixth among all AHL skaters in scoring, putting up 17 goals and 49 assists for 66 points in 72 regular-season games. His 49 assists were tied for third among all AHL skaters. The 20-year-old made his NHL debut on Apr. 14 and registered his first point on his very first shift.

On the blue line, it was a season of growth for 2021 seventh-round pick Joel Nystrom and 2023 fifth-round pick Charles Alexis Legault, both of whom spent significant time with the parent club. The two started the year at Prospects Showcase in September and appeared in NHL games before the end of October. Nystrom skated in 38 games with the Canes and earned himself a four-year extension in December. Legault scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 8 and made an impressive return late in the season after missing several months due to a hand injury.

2019 third-round selection Domenick Fensore was also an All-Star this season, after appearing in a game with Carolina in October. Pacing the back end with 35 points, he finished the campaign with 10 goals and 25 assists in 60 regular-season games. The 35 points finished inside the top 20 among all AHL defensemen.

In net, Cayden Primeau was one of the best goaltenders in the AHL for a second consecutive season. Playing in 39 of the team's 72 regular-season games, his .916 save percentage was fourth-best among all backstops league-wide. His four shutouts were tied for third.

Among others deserving a shout-out is now Head Coach Spiros Anastas. Promoted from Assistant Coach to interim bench boss on Dec. 12, he led the team to a 25-14-5-6 in the final 50 games of the regular season, earning at least one point in 36. Clearly loved by his players, the interim tag was removed before the start of the playoffs, where he led his team to round victories over the Texas Stars, who had beaten the Wolves seven out of eight times during the regular season, the dominant, number one seed Grand Rapids Griffins, and the Pacific Division's Colorado Eagles after trailing in the series 3-2.