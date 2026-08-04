Greensboro Preseason Game Tickets On Sale Next Week

Lock in your seats for the team's return to its inaugural home in NC later this month

16x9 26-27 Preseason GSO Announcement
By Canes
@Canes Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are heading back to where it all began next month, playing one of their two "home" preseason games at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Canes initially called Greensboro home from 1997-99 while awaiting the completed construction of what is now Lenovo Center in Raleigh, and are set to return for the first time when they host the Nashville Predators in "The Gate City" on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in one week and can be purchased here. Full on-sale information can be found below:

Canes Season Ticket Members: Tuesday, Aug. 11 | 12:00 p.m. ET

General Public: Thursday, Aug. 13 | 12:00 p.m. ET

To view the team's full four-game preseason schedule, click here.

To view the team's full 84-game regular-season schedule, click here.

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