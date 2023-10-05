Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 44 Players

RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has trimmed its training camp roster to 44 players. Forward Jayden Halbgewachs has been released from his professional tryout (PTO) contract, and defenseman Bryce Montgomery will report to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

The Hurricanes' training camp roster now consists of 25 forwards, 15 defensemen, and four goaltenders.