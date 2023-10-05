News Feed

Preseason Preview: October 5 @ Nashville

Preseason Preview: October 5 @ Nashville
NHL Announces Start Time Changes

NHL Announces Start Time Changes
Stepan Announces Retirement

Stepan Announces Retirement
Training Camp Notebook: The Final Week Before The Real Thing

Training Camp Notebook: The Final Week Before The Real Thing
Mailbag #67: Don Waddell's 2023 State of the Canes

Mailbag #67: Don Waddell's 2023 State of the Canes
Ratings For EA Sports NHL 24 Released

Ratings For EA Sports NHL 24 Released
Canes Drop Preseason Split-Squad Set

Canes Drop Preseason Split-Squad Set
Preseason Preview: September 29 @ Florida and Tampa Bay

Preseason Preview: September 29 @ Florida and Tampa Bay
Third Period Three-Goal Burst Leads Canes Past Cats

Third Period Three-Goal Burst Leads Canes Past Cats
Preseason Preview: September 27 vs. Florida

Preseason Preview: September 27 vs. Florida
Canes Open Preseason Play With Victory Over Tampa Bay

Canes Open Preseason Play With Victory Over Tampa Bay
Preseason Preview: September 26 vs. Tampa Bay

Preseason Preview: September 26 vs. Tampa Bay
Fast Aims To Keep Building Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason

Fast Aims To Keep Building Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason
Training Camp Thus Far: Canes Prepare For Game Action

Training Camp Thus Far: Canes Prepare For Game Action
Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In Season Ahead

Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In Season Ahead
They're Back: Canes Open On-Ice Portion of Camp

They're Back: Canes Open On-Ice Portion of Camp
5 Questions Entering The 2023-24 Season

5 Questions Entering The 2023-24 Season
Takeaways From The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

Takeaways From The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 44 Players

Halbgewachs released from PTO, Montgomery reporting to South Carolina (ECHL)

10.4.23 Montgomery
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has trimmed its training camp roster to 44 players. Forward Jayden Halbgewachs has been released from his professional tryout (PTO) contract, and defenseman Bryce Montgomery will report to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

The Hurricanes’ training camp roster now consists of 25 forwards, 15 defensemen, and four goaltenders.  To view the team's updated training camp roster, click here.

Worth A Click

CanesCast Episode 262: Fantasy & Reality

Stepan Announces Retirement

Training Camp Notebook: The Final Week Before The Real Thing

The Storm Report Episode #2: Seth Jarvis

Fast Aims To Keep Adding Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason

Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In The Season Ahead

Training Camp Schedule

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced

2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info