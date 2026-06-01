Canes To Host Stanley Cup Final Watch Parties

Tickets to attend road game watch parties at Lenovo Center are $10

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By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, Chief Executive Officer of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team will host Hurricanes Watch Parties at Lenovo Center for Games 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 during the Stanley Cup Final.

Hurricanes Watch Parties

Hurricanes Watch Parties will take place at Lenovo Center for each game during the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, offering a chance for Caniacs to catch every game together.

For home games, the team will set up screens on the South Plaza of Lenovo Center for fans who don’t have tickets to the game. The Watch Party for Game 1 will feature a pregame concert from Brothers Osborne at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverage options will be available for purchase on-site and restrooms will be present. Outside food and beverages, chairs, weapons and illegal substances are not permitted. No ticket is required for the Hurricanes Watch party, but fans wishing to park on-site must pay to do so at this link. In addition to the Lenovo Center event, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance and the City of Raleigh are hosting Official Carolina Hurricanes Watch Parties at Moore Square.

Hurricanes Watch Parties for away games will allow fans to watch Games 3, 4 and 6 on the videoboard inside Lenovo Center. Selected discounted concession items will be available for purchase. Tickets to the away game Hurricanes Watch Parties are $10, with all proceeds benefiting the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. Tickets can be purchased by the general public starting at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and Season Ticket Members are eligible for a presale at 1:00 p.m. Parking for Hurricanes Watch Parties will be free for away games. The Game 3 watch party is presented by Moxie Pest Control.

Additional updates and information about the Hurricanes’ official watch parties will be available here.

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