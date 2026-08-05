Canes Season Ticket Plans Sold Out For 2026-27

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sara Daniel, Chief Ticketing Officer for the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has sold out of season ticket plans for the 2026-27 regular season. The Hurricanes have reserved a limited number of seats to be sold on an individual game basis, and those tickets will go on sale August 20.

“We all saw the results of our amazing fan support last spring, as the team made its run to the Stanley Cup championship,” said Daniel. “The loudest house brought it every night – even when the team was playing thousands of miles away, nearly 20,000 people packed Lenovo Center for watch parties. We’re thrilled to reach this milestone and continue to build on the franchise’s success – on and off the ice.”

The team allocates inventory to three different levels of season ticket plans – full-season plans, half-season plans and quarter-season plans. Following the seat selections that conclude at the end of this week, all three levels have officially sold out. Fans interested in joining a waitlist to access plans when they become available in the future can sign up at Hurricanes.com/waitlist.

The Hurricanes enter the 2026-27 season having sold out 168 consecutive regular-season and playoff games, dating back to Feb. 24, 2023. The Hurricanes’ last non-sellout at home came on Feb. 21, 2023, when a crowd of 18,142 watched the team post a 4-1 win against St. Louis – a game that came two days after the Canes hosted 56,961 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium for the 2023 Stadium Series.