Canes Announce Hockey & Communications Hires

Paul Fink hired as Video Coordinator

Hurricanes_RedGrunge_PrimaryLogo_Background_1920x1080_Default
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has hired Paul Fink as Video Coordinator, and that the organization has made several changes in its team operations and communications departments.

Fink will assist long-time Hurricanes Video Coach Chris Huffine on Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour’s staff. He previously gained experience in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks.

The Hurricanes’ team operations staff will now be led by Manager of Team Services Mike Brown. A graduate of Northeastern University, Brown first joined the organization in a media relations role during the 2018-19 season, and most recently served as the team’s manager of communications. In his new role, Brown will handle team logistics and player services, working alongside Team Operations Assistant Mallory Wilmoth, who was hired in March.

Mike Sundheim has been named Vice President of Communications for Hurricanes Holdings, and will lead all communications for the company including the Hurricanes, the Raleigh Entertainment and Sports District and other business interests of the organization. Madison White has been named Manager of Communications for the Hurricanes, joining the team after five years with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where she most recently served as Senior Coordinator of Communications. Connell Burnside rounds out the Hurricanes’ communications department, taking the role of Communications Assistant.

News Feed

Smith Enjoying 'Fresh Start' As He Eyes NHL Return

Canes To Donate Ticket Revenue To Helene Relief

Jost, Robinson Eager To Compete In Raleigh

Recap: Young Canes Learn Lessons In Overtime Loss To Florida

Preseason Preview: September 28 at Florida

Recap: Canes Thump Cats 8-2 In Return To Home Ice

Preseason Preview: September 27 vs. Florida

Canes Announce 2024-25 Uniform Schedule

Franchise Player? All-Star? Five Canes Earn Recognition in The Athletic's Player Tiers

Recap: Canes Use Last Minute Goal To Beat Bolts In Exhibition Opener

Preseason Preview: September 24 at Tampa Bay

Morrow Returns To Practice, Canes Prepare For Exhibition Opener

Roslovic's Speed To Be An Asset For Canes

Gostisbehere, Walker Building Chemistry On The Blue Line

Chatfield To 'Keep Playing Like My Job Is On The Line' Despite New Contract

Hurricanes Home Arena Officially Re-Named Lenovo Center

Go Time: Canes Kick Off First Day Of On-Ice Training Camp Sessions

Canes, Cameras & Content: Behind The Scenes At Media Day