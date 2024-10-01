Canes Announce Hockey & Communications Hires

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has hired Paul Fink as Video Coordinator, and that the organization has made several changes in its team operations and communications departments.

Fink will assist long-time Hurricanes Video Coach Chris Huffine on Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour’s staff. He previously gained experience in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks.

The Hurricanes’ team operations staff will now be led by Manager of Team Services Mike Brown. A graduate of Northeastern University, Brown first joined the organization in a media relations role during the 2018-19 season, and most recently served as the team’s manager of communications. In his new role, Brown will handle team logistics and player services, working alongside Team Operations Assistant Mallory Wilmoth, who was hired in March.

Mike Sundheim has been named Vice President of Communications for Hurricanes Holdings, and will lead all communications for the company including the Hurricanes, the Raleigh Entertainment and Sports District and other business interests of the organization. Madison White has been named Manager of Communications for the Hurricanes, joining the team after five years with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where she most recently served as Senior Coordinator of Communications. Connell Burnside rounds out the Hurricanes’ communications department, taking the role of Communications Assistant.