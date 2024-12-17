Canes Announce Eric Staal Weekend Events

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced additional details for the celebration surrounding the team’s retirement of Eric Staal’s No. 12 on Jan. 12:

Jan. 12: Red Carpet Reception, presented by Coastal Federal Credit Union, 1-3 p.m.

Join Eric Staal and his guests for special VIP reception in the Lenovo Center’s Arena Club. More than a dozen Hurricanes alumni including Staal, Justin Williams, Ray Whitney, Matt Cullen, Cory Stillman, Cam Ward, Mike Commodore, Scott Walker, Chad LaRose and Erik Cole will be in attendance at the event, which will include a panel discussion about Staal’s career. Guests will receive complimentary food and drinks, an exclusive souvenir box displaying two commemorative Eric Staal pucks and the opportunity to mix and mingle with Hurricanes greats. Tickets to the event are $350, benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, and can be purchased here.

Jan. 12: No. 12 Jersey Retirement, 3:30 p.m.

The ceremony to raise Eric Staal’s No. 12 jersey to the Lenovo Center rafters will begin at 3:30 p.m., prior to team warmups for the 5 p.m. game against the Anaheim Ducks. The first 6,500 fans in attendance will receive limited-edition Eric Staal bobbleheads, presented by UNC Health. All fans in attendance will receive Eric Staal Retirement Night Mini-Banners, presented by UNC Health.

Jan. 13: Alumni Game, presented by Coastal Federal Credit Union, 7:00 p.m.

Staal and more than 15 of his former teammates will take on NC State’s Icepack club hockey team at 7 p.m. at Lenovo Center. Participating alumni include Ray Whitney, Rod Brind’Amour, Cam Ward, Justin Williams, Mike Commodore, Chad LaRose, Tim Gleason, Erik Cole, Sean Hill, Patrick Eaves and Derek Stepan. Tickets to the game are $20 all-in, with front- and second-row reserved seating available for $100 and $75, respectively, and will go on sale Friday. The night will also include a chuck-a-puck fundraiser and an auction featuring autographed, game-worn jerseys from participating alumni.