'Best Feeling In The World': Canes React To Stanley Cup Win

Hear from players and staff after lifting Lord Stanley

6.18.26 Martinook

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Carolina Hurricanes players and staff experienced the moment they've all been waiting for on Sunday night — hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena marked the franchise's second time at the mountain top, joining 2006, and the culmination of a run that began in 2018, when Tom Dundon took over as owner and subsequently made Rod Brind'Amour head coach.

No matter if it was their first or second time holding the NHL’s most coveted hardware, the feeling of getting to hold the 34.5-pound silver mug is always special.

With that, here’s what the group had to say about this year’s incredible win.

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Sebastian Aho: “Oh my god. It’s unbelievable. You work so hard for so long, and you never know if you’re going to be a champion. It’s all said and done. Today, we felt confident. We know how we play hockey... This feels unbelievable.”

Frederik Andersen: "It's still hard to put words to how it feels. How many good times we're going to have the next few months and years, probably together as this group celebrates, this is going to be awesome. It's such a good group we have here. Everyone stepped up, all year, to get this done. The way we fought through a tough series and got it done."

Jackson Blake: "Oh my gosh. I have no words right now. I'm out of breath, but this is the greatest feeling I've had in my life. It's unbelievable. To do it with these guys, my family here, and all of our families here supporting us, it's unbelievable."

Rod Brind'Amour: "I don't even know what to say right now. I'm so happy for these guys. I won it as a player. I really wanted it, but I wanted it for these guys as a coach. It means so much to see how happy they are. I'm an old guy now, and I had my one, but I'm glad we got another one for these guys."

Brandon Bussi: "It's special, right? Our team's commitment to work hard all year, never give up, (be) resilient; it's fun to be a part of it. It's rewarding."

Jalen Chatfield: "Just truly blessed. I think every year since I've been with the Canes, we've had a team that I believed we were the team to do it. Just realizing the sacrifice we all made for this to happen, it's unbelievable. You can't explain it. It was such a hard fight from the beginning to the end. I'm just really proud of each and every guy. Everybody contributed the whole way."

William Carrier: "I'm enjoying it. Every second. I told the boys to enjoy it. Everything goes fast, and I'm just enjoying it right now... It's incredible... I think we've got a great group of guys."

Tom Dundon: “It’s wonderful. I would’ve hoped it wouldn’t take this long, but obviously getting one is nice...”

Taylor Hall: "It's incredible. I don't know. I'm still in disbelief, honestly. It's such an amazing group of guys that are here... It's unreal."

Mark Jankowski: "It means everything. I don't even know how I feel. Everything since the buzzer went, it's just pure joy. All the hard work that we've put in to get to this point, it's all worth it."

Seth Jarvis: "It's the greatest moment of my career, (the) greatest moment of my life. You can't top this. To do it with this group of guys, after everything we've been through, how close we've been the last couple of years, to finally get through and win this thing, there's not enough words to describe how good it feels."

Jordan Martinook: "It's all worth it. It's been a long road, especially with the group here. There was a lot of sadness and a lot of heartbreak along the way, but it doesn't matter. It's all worth it now. I'm just so happy. It's the best feeling in the world."

Jaccob Slavin: "It's so special. I love the Raleigh area, love the community there. The fans are passionate, as you can tell; a lot of them made the trip out here for this. I love it. I couldn't be happier for the organization, the crowd, the city."

Logan Stankoven: "I think it's the work you do, you know, maybe away from the rink in the offseason, the summer. It all adds up, and everyone does their part. And I think when you're together, and the culture we have, the group we have, everyone gets along. There's, you know, no one that thinks they're better than one another. We all treat each other the same and with respect. So, just so cool to get this done, and be out here with everyone."

Andrei Svechnikov: "Just special. I feel like I can't really realize this right now, but while I'm gonna have a couple of beers, I probably will realize it... I love everyone who've been around me, my parents, my girlfriend, my brother, everyone, and it's just special. My teammates, the staff, we've got such an unbelievable organization."

Sean Walker: "Roddy talks about memories and relationships. He brought up a lot how when he won in 2006, and how those friendships are for a lifetime, and they're going to continue with you for the rest of their lifetime. To be here, with this group of guys, and all our families, and everybody here supporting us, there are no words. It's such an amazing experience. You don't really understand it until you get to do it. What a grind it is. Look at this, it's crazy. We're not even at home. I can't even imagine Raleigh right now, it's probably so nuts. It's unbelievable. I'm just super proud to be here."

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