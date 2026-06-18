'Best Feeling In The World': Canes React To Stanley Cup Win

Jordan Martinook: "It's all worth it. It's been a long road, especially with the group here. There was a lot of sadness and a lot of heartbreak along the way, but it doesn't matter. It's all worth it now. I'm just so happy. It's the best feeling in the world."

Jaccob Slavin: "It's so special. I love the Raleigh area, love the community there. The fans are passionate, as you can tell; a lot of them made the trip out here for this. I love it. I couldn't be happier for the organization, the crowd, the city."

Logan Stankoven: "I think it's the work you do, you know, maybe away from the rink in the offseason, the summer. It all adds up, and everyone does their part. And I think when you're together, and the culture we have, the group we have, everyone gets along. There's, you know, no one that thinks they're better than one another. We all treat each other the same and with respect. So, just so cool to get this done, and be out here with everyone."

Andrei Svechnikov: "Just special. I feel like I can't really realize this right now, but while I'm gonna have a couple of beers, I probably will realize it... I love everyone who've been around me, my parents, my girlfriend, my brother, everyone, and it's just special. My teammates, the staff, we've got such an unbelievable organization."

Sean Walker: "Roddy talks about memories and relationships. He brought up a lot how when he won in 2006, and how those friendships are for a lifetime, and they're going to continue with you for the rest of their lifetime. To be here, with this group of guys, and all our families, and everybody here supporting us, there are no words. It's such an amazing experience. You don't really understand it until you get to do it. What a grind it is. Look at this, it's crazy. We're not even at home. I can't even imagine Raleigh right now, it's probably so nuts. It's unbelievable. I'm just super proud to be here."