After The Storm: Morrow Gets Rewarded With First NHL Goal

RALEIGH, N.C. - It's not often that the fifth goal of a 5-0 win is the most memorable from a given game, with the result long decided and the contest's pivotal moments usually in the rearview by that point.

But on Saturday, that goal marked the first in the NHL career of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Scott Morrow, transcending the game script and turning an insurance marker into an unforgettable memory for the 22-year-old.

Morrow entered his eighth career contest, and fourth in a row since being recalled from the AHL on March 8, with assists in two of his last three outings, but was eager for more as he took the ice in Philadelphia.

Just under an hour of game time later, he was joining the rush as Logan Stankoven flung a shot from the flank toward the Flyers' net. Goaltender Samuel Ersson kicked the puck to the slot, where Morrow was happy to cash in on his good offensive instincts by chipping the rebound over the sprawling netminder.

"It was really cool. I was a Flyers fan growing up, my dad was drafted there. I wanted to get (my first goal) tonight," said Morrow. "Even though it wasn't a really important goal for the game, the game was already sealed, it's a big moment for me and my family. It's a really cool feeling."