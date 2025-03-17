After The Storm: Morrow Gets Rewarded With First NHL Goal

"It's a big moment for me and my family. It's a really cool feeling..."

ATS_3-16

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - It's not often that the fifth goal of a 5-0 win is the most memorable from a given game, with the result long decided and the contest's pivotal moments usually in the rearview by that point.

But on Saturday, that goal marked the first in the NHL career of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Scott Morrow, transcending the game script and turning an insurance marker into an unforgettable memory for the 22-year-old.

Morrow entered his eighth career contest, and fourth in a row since being recalled from the AHL on March 8, with assists in two of his last three outings, but was eager for more as he took the ice in Philadelphia.

Just under an hour of game time later, he was joining the rush as Logan Stankoven flung a shot from the flank toward the Flyers' net. Goaltender Samuel Ersson kicked the puck to the slot, where Morrow was happy to cash in on his good offensive instincts by chipping the rebound over the sprawling netminder.

"It was really cool. I was a Flyers fan growing up, my dad was drafted there. I wanted to get (my first goal) tonight," said Morrow. "Even though it wasn't a really important goal for the game, the game was already sealed, it's a big moment for me and my family. It's a really cool feeling."

CAR@PHI: Morrow scores goal against Samuel Ersson

Morrow's maiden marker arrived just shy of a year after he put pen to paper on his first NHL contract, cementing his future with the club that selected him in the 2021 NHL Draft.

He got his first two NHL games under his belt in the twilight of the 2023-24 regular season, debuting in St. Louis on April 12, 2024, and logging a career-high 23:11 in his club's final fixture of the 82-game campaign against Columbus.

This year, Morrow has spent the majority of his first full pro season in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he shares the goal-scoring lead among rookie defensemen with 13 tallies. His prowess and production have earned him another pair of stints in The National - first, a two-game cameo in early February, and now, a run of four straight showings amidst an injury to Dmitry Orlov.

Morrow's current role with the Canes may have started with him serving as a stopgap until Orlov returns. But that role is evolving with each passing game as he continues to show mettle that belies his youth and relative inexperience, providing a growing two-way impact that has allowed his club to roll its win streak to seven games despite those bumps and bruises.

Morrow's talent has always been undeniable - after posting 30+ points in each of his three seasons at UMass, he entered the professional ranks with plenty of fanfare as one of Carolina's top prospects. Even still, turning pro is always an adjustment, and it can be difficult for a young player to feel comfortable on and off the ice.

But the culture in Carolina is special, and whether it's Morrow, Jackson Blake, Logan Stankoven or any other budding talent, the Canes pride themselves on being an easy group to fit in with at any age.

“[My teammates have] been super welcoming and the energy is just off the charts," said Morrow. "It feels like every night I’ve been here we just have more than the other team, we outlast them and just play with more energy. It’s easy to fit into a group when they’re doing that, and they’ve made it really easy for me. I’m just thankful to be here.”

While Morrow credits his teammates for helping him find his game at the sport's highest level, his talent and demeanor have ensured that appreciation goes both ways.

“I think five guys on the ice were jumping up and down, the whole bench was going nuts. Any time you can see someone get their first goal, you kind of take it back and remember your first goal and how excited you were, so I can just imagine the feelings he’s going through," said forward Mark Jankowski. "Probably a million text messages on his phone right now. It’s such a special time and I’m so happy for him to be able to get that first goal out of the way."

It's easy to overlook just how much a first goal can mean. You see the jubilation on the ice, on the bench and in the locker room, but many don't see the journey it took to get there.

Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour speaks often about "stacking memories," ensuring his players appreciate and absorb the events that will ultimately stick with them long after they hang up their skates.

On Saturday, the stack got a little bit taller.

"That's special. The guys know it, they've all been there. Scotty's come in and done a nice job for us," said Brind'Amour. "Those are the little special moments that I think, as a group, they like to share these things together because they know how important it is."

