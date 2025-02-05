A Midseason Check-In On The Chicago Wolves

When your team is earning those convincing victories, what is your team doing?

"Controlling how the game is played. Fast, simple, straight-ahead hockey that puts our opponents under a lot of stress. It's not a secret that we're trying to model a lot of our game off of the Canes and Rod and the style of play that they've developed.

Of course, we have a different skill set within our group in some areas and that presents different challenges, but when we're playing our best hockey, it's tough for other teams to handle. I think our team defense is tight above the puck, we don't give up a lot of odd-man rushes.

We try and limit our opponents' time in our defensive zone. We want to play with that proper risk-reward that keeps teams from generating a lot of good looks."

It's your first season behind the bench in the AHL after six in the SHL. What, if any, adjustments have there been for you?

"The number of games and a little less practice time, even though I think we're probably on the higher end of how much the guys are on the ice, is an adjustment. The physicality, guys understanding possession and how to handle the puck are a few differences that I've had to adjust to too.

The pressures and the challenges that particular players face is a little bit different in terms of that they're right on the edge of where they want to be - in the NHL. It's about making sure you're continuously building relationships with all of the players. There's been a bit of a difference in that area, but there are certainly advantages that we have here in our staff and the closeness we've developed with our group.

The leadership we have within our team is something that I've been very thankful for. Guys like Josiah Slavin and some of our other leaders who have stepped up to help our staff have been outstanding. It's a new experience for me, but honestly, there's a lot more things that are the same than they are different."