A Midseason Check-In On The Chicago Wolves

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Chicago Wolves arrived at their All-Star break with a record of 23-16-2-0, sitting fourth in the American Hockey League's Central Division.
To start the campaign, the young roster experienced some growing pains, clocking in at American Thanksgiving with a mark of 5-9-1-0. However, the group has turned a corner in a major way since, winning 18 out of their last 25.
Carolina's 2023 first-round pick, Bradly Nadeau, has led the turnaround, producing 25 points in his last 19 games sandwiched around his stint with Hockey Canada at World Juniors. Another player who has been just as hot is 2021 fifth-round selection Justin Robidas, giving the Wolves 19 points in his last 18 games dating back to Dec. 21.
As for their All-Stars, no one had a busier week than Ryan Suzuki, who made his NHL debut on a few hours notice on Thursday, flew back to Chicago for a few hours on Friday, returned to Raleigh later that same day, played at Lenovo Center again on Saturday, and then flew over 2,000 miles to Palm Springs for the AHL's midseason classic.
Amid those few days, it looked like Suzuki's status for the weekend was in question, but as it turned out, it was Scott Morrow who received the bittersweet news that he'd be missing the event. Recalled by Carolina on Monday, Morrow paces all AHL rookie defensemen with 29 points in 41 games and became the league's first defenseman in over 10 years to have multiple hat tricks in the same season.
We caught up with first-year Wolves Head Coach Cam Abbott to talk about his team and a few of those players.