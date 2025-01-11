5 Things - Flames vs. Kings

2. Know Your Enemy

Adrian Kempe scored the OT winner as the Kings opened a five-game road trip with a 2-1 win over the Jets last night in the Manitoba capital.

Kempe, who has now scored in four straight and has a six-game point streak overall, added an assist on Alex Turcotte's tip-in tally to help the Kings win their fifth-consecutive outing.

Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves in the victory.

"Really proud," Kempe told Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com. "With everything going on back home, it's pretty emotional. But everybody did their part, kept it simple and played a solid 60 minutes against one of the best teams - and one of the best home teams - in the league. Really proud of all the guys, from Darcy to the top."

The Kings limited the vaunted Jets offence to only 19 shots for a two-game total of 33 head-to-head this year.

That's certainly on brand, considering LA is the stingiest team in the NHL, with a league-low shots-against-per-game average of 24.9.

"I think the Kings way is just playing well defensively - and that’s our biggest goal, keeping them away from high-quality chances," said blueliner Jordan Spence. "I think we minimized their chances and that’s one of the reasons why we’re having success with the teams that we’re playing against. If we do that, we can win a lot of games."

Indeed, the 24-10-5 Kings have shown plenty of spunk this year, hanging tough near the top of the Pacific standings and entering play tonight as the second seed, four points back of the front-running Vegas Golden Knights.

After getting bounced in the first round in each of the past two springs, this was a critical year for the Kings to establish themselves as the ‘real deal.’

Ironically, if the season ended today, they would again face the rival Edmonton Oilers as they look to shake that sticky, opening-round stigma.

That said, this feels like a different Kings team this year.

The ageless Anze Kopitar continues his Hall-of-Fame career tied for the Kings point lead with Kempe (39 points), while Friday's OT hero is well on his way to another 40-goal campaign.

Then, it’s the youngsters – sophomore forward Alex Laferriere, newcomer Warren Foegele, smooth-skating blueliner Brandt Clarke and 2020 second-overall pick Quinton Byfield who represent the new wave.

And all are contributing in a big way, providing the Kings with one of the strongest supporting casts on the circuit.