Flames Quarter-Century First and Second Teams 

Matthew Tkachuk was selected by the Flames with the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and made the club right out of training camp as an 18-year-old rookie. He would skate in his first NHL game on October 12th, 2016 and score his first NHL goal less than a week later on October 18th, against the Buffalo Sabres. The gritty forward would have a breakout season in 2018-19, posting a then-career best 77 points from 34 goals and 43 assists to help the Flames finish the regular season atop the Pacific Division standings. In 2021-22, Tkachuk had another career-year, posting 104 points from 42 goals and 62 helpers playing alongside fellow First Team forward Johnny Gaudreau, again helping the Flames finish first in the Pacific Division and was named to the NHL Second All-Star Team. Through his Flames tenure, Tkachuk’s 382 points rank sixth among all skaters between Jan. 1st, 2000 through Dec. 31st, 2024 and the Scottsdale, AZ native represented the Flames at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Mark Giordano remains the second-longest tenured captain in Flames franchise history, wearing the ‘C’ for Calgary from 2013-14 until 2020-21. Giordano was an undrafted free agent coming out of junior and was signed by the Flames on July 6th, 2004. He would make his NHL debut on January 30th, 2006 in St. Louis and found himself as a main-stay on the Flames back-end beginning in 2008-09, playing in 58 games with 19 points. In the summer of 2015, Giordano signed a six-year contract extension with Calgary and would win the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2016 for outstanding charitable work and community service. In 2018-19, at 35 years of age, the Toronto, ON native posted a career-year with 17 goals and 57 assists for 74 points enroute to a Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenceman and was also named to the NHL First All-Star Team. The following season, Giordano would collect more hardware, this time being awarded the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award for his leadership qualities on and off the ice.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON GIORDANO

Since Jan. 1st, 2000, only four skaters have played more games in a Flames sweater than Robyn Regehr. A physically imposing defenceman, Regehr’s 844 hits are the third-most in franchise history, while averaging over 21-minutes per game during his time in Calgary. The former Colorado first-round pick would represent Canada at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey, winning gold, and would again represent his country at the 2006 Olympic Games. The Recife, BRA native was also a leader for the Flames, wearing an ‘A’ for six seasons. Similar to Iginla, Regehr helped lead the Flames to a Western Conference Championship and to game 7 of the 2004 Stanley Cup Finals.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON REGEHR

Relatively unknown when the Flames acquired him in November of 2003, Miikka Kiprusoff quickly grew to become a household name in Calgary. Following his acquisition, Kiprusoff finished the 2003-04 season with a 24-10-4 record, a 1.70 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage to help the Flames break a seven-year playoff drought. Calgary would advance to game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, with the Turku, FIN native in-between the pipes in all 26 games. Following the NHL’s labour stoppage, Kiprusoff followed up his stellar 2003-04 season by winning the Vezina Trophy, the William M. Jennings Trophy and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2005-06 after posting a .923 save percentage and a 2.07 goals-against average while playing 74 games, with a record of 42-20-11. He retired as the franchise leader in wins (305), shutouts (41), goals against average (2.46), save percentage (.913) and games played by a goaltender (576). He is also the franchise leader in playoff shutouts (6) and sits second behind Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Vernon in games played and wins in the playoffs as well as holding the four single highest regular season win totals for the Flames with the highest being 45 in 2008-09. ‘Kipper’ saw his number 34 retired by the Flames on March 8th, 2024.

QUARTER-CENTURY SECOND TEAM BIOS

The longest tenured active Calgary Flame, Mikael Backlund recently became one of just two players to skate in their first 1,000 NHL games with the Flames when he did so on November 30th, 2024. The current Flames captain was drafted by Calgary in the first round (24th overall) of the 2007 NHL draft and made his NHL debut on January 8th, 2009. Up until December 31st, 2024, Backlund competed in 1,027 games with the Flames, scoring 207 goals and 341 assists for 548 points. In 2016, Backlund would get the call to represent Sweden at the World Cup of Hockey. In the summer of 2023, Backlund won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his leadership qualities on and off the ice.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON BACKLUND

Craig Conroy was an integral part of the Calgary Flames 2003-04 roster that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, centering a line which featured Calgary Flames Quarter-Century First Team forward Jarome Iginla. A leader, Conroy was the Flames captain for the 2002-03 season and wore an ‘A’ as assistant captain following his acquisition by Calgary in 2000-01 along with the 2001-02 season and through the 2003-04, 2006-07 and 2007-08 campaigns. Conroy would be selected to represent the United States at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey and again at the 2006 Olympic Winter Games. Following his retirement in February of 2011, Conroy immediately joined the front office as a special assistant to the general manager until July of 2014 at which time he was named the club’s assistant general manager. A role he held for nine years before being named the 8th General Manager in Flames Franchise history in May of 2023.