Flames Fall To Utah Hockey Club

Andersson scores in 3-1 road loss

By Ty Pilson
By Ty Pilson

The Flames dropped a 3-1 decision to the Utah Hockey Club Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary, while Dustin Wolf made 25 saves.

With the Calgary netminder pulled in the final minute, Utah got the insurance marker to seal the deal.

The Flames didn’t look like a team that had played 24 hours earlier in Denver, winning there 3-2 in a shootout. They showed speed and pace off the opening faceoff, with MacKenzie Weegar and Ryan Lomberg, one of the heroes in Colorado, both stopped on backhand attempts in quick succession by Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka.

Calgary carried the edge in shots past the midway point of the frame before Utah pushed back, both teams recording a dozen at the intermission.

Wolf made two massive stops in the first: denying Alex Kerfoot on a partial breakaway, and kicking out his pad to get a piece of Nick Bjugstad’s stick as he cut hard across the blue paint, knocking the puck wide before he could wrap it into the net.

Utah opened the scoring with 2:14 left in the opening frame after a prolonged possession in the Flames zone, Kevin Stenlund setting up shop in the slot and one-timing a pass home from Kerfoot.

Mikael Backlund put a backhand from behind the cage out front early in the second, the puck going off former Flame Nick DeSimone and onto the left pad of Vejmelka as he swept his leg back into the net, Blake Coleman pointing that he thought it was a goal as play continued.

On the next stoppage, the NHL situation room reviewed the play, and ruled the puck did not completely cross the line.

Backlund comes within millimetres of beating Vejmelka

Less than a minute later, Barrett Hayton beat Wolf at the 2:25 mark to double the lead.

Andersson would score his 11th of the campaign with seven minutes to play in the second, tying his career high set in 2022-23.

The defenceman gathered a puck up high at the boards by the blueline and took advantage of traffic to beat Vejmelka farside.

Andersson scores through traffic to get Flames on the board

The Flames pressed hard in the third for the equalizer, outshooting Utah 11-7. Coleman was stopped on a partial breakaway and Matt Coronato was unable to cash in the rebound.

Coleman had a partial shorthanded breakaway later but Vejmelka stopped him, then also denied Backlund who held on a shorthanded 2-on-1 and fired.

With eight minutes and change to go, Calgary got a powerplay and Matt Coronato’s wrister was stopped and later Joel Farabee’s rebound attempt of a shot that missed wide was denied by Vejmelka.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Joel Farabee - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"There was a lot of good stretches, the way our team played on this road trip"

"This one sucks ... we just couldn’t get that tying goal"

"Just got to focus on tomorrow, that’s all you can really do"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, UTA 28

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, UTA 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 35.1%, UTA 64.9%

Blocked Shots: CGY 14, UTA 17

Hits: CGY 33, UTA 28

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 22, UTA 28

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, UTA 13

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Utah Hockey Club 01.04.25

Photos by Getty Images. Walk-ins and warmups by Alex Medina

Up Next:

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome ice when they host the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet One). CLICK FOR TICKETS

