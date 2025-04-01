Mile High 'High'

Flames rally to beat Avs 3-2 in shootout

By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

Well, that sure was dramatic.

The Flames rallied to beat the Avalanche 3-2 in a shootout in Denver Monday night, gathering another massive two points as they continue to push for a playoff wild card berth.

The victory came - in large part - thanks to stellar play by the team's fourth line, and goalie Dan Vladar.

Trailing 2-0 past the midway point of the third period, the Flames scored twice in 32 seconds to knot the game up.

Adam Klapka tucked the rebound of a MacKenzie Weegar shot around the outstretched pad of Mackenzie Blackwood, the puck not crossing the line but Ryan Lomberg was there to poke it in for his second of the season at 10:57.

Then it was Lomberg feeding the puck across to Klapka, who scored a gem at 11:29.

Calgary outshot Colorado 11-5 in the third.

Klapka scores 32 seconds after Lomberg - on a pass from Lomberg!

Lomberg scores his second of the season

There were a bevy of chances for both teams in OT, but it would go to the one-on-one skills test, Yegor Sharangovich the lone scorer to give Calgary the win.

Vladar was huge between the pipes for the Flames, making 28 saves, while Klapka finished with with seven hits and fours shots to go along with his two points.

Less than a minute into the tilt, Vladar denied Calgary boy Cale Makar - the frontrunner for the Norris Trophy - with a big stop, his first of nine saves in a solid opening 20 minutes.

The Flames got six pucks on Scott Wedgewood in the first, a slot offering from Jonathan Huberdeau and long blast by Nazem Kadri among his best saves.

Matthew Coronato also rang one off the crossbar early in the stanza.

Vladar made a big blocker stop when Ross Colton held and fired on a 2-on-1 with just over five to go in the first.

Not long after, Makar skated in from the point and used a screen to beat Vladar to the glove side at 16:31on Colorado’s ninth shot.

Colorado came out hard in the second, outshooting Calgary 7-0.

Vladar made two big stops early on Valeri Nichushkin, stopping his one-timer off a cross-ice feed from Devon Toews, then stoning the Colorado from the bumper slot on an Avs powerplay, one of their four shots while a man up.

Logan O’Connor would make it 2-0 at 7:59, skating across the blue paint and tucking the puck around the outstretched pad of Vladar.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dan Vladar- starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 27, COL 30

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, COL 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 39.6%, COL 60.4%

Blocked Shots: CGY 21, COL 18

Hits: CGY 47, COL 22

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 27, COL 23

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, COL 5

Up Next:

The Flames are right back at it Tuesday night when they take on the Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West).

