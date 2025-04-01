Mile High 'High'

Well, that sure was dramatic.

The Flames rallied to beat the Avalanche 3-2 in a shootout in Denver Monday night, gathering another massive two points as they continue to push for a playoff wild card berth.

The victory came - in large part - thanks to stellar play by the team's fourth line, and goalie Dan Vladar.

Trailing 2-0 past the midway point of the third period, the Flames scored twice in 32 seconds to knot the game up.

Adam Klapka tucked the rebound of a MacKenzie Weegar shot around the outstretched pad of Mackenzie Blackwood, the puck not crossing the line but Ryan Lomberg was there to poke it in for his second of the season at 10:57.

Then it was Lomberg feeding the puck across to Klapka, who scored a gem at 11:29.

Calgary outshot Colorado 11-5 in the third.