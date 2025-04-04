Shake 'n' Blake

The homeside provided onstant pressure in the opening frame, sending 14 shots on target. Gibson was forced into a pair of tough saves just before the eight-minute mark off Jonathan Huberdeau, the first off a one-timer from the slot, the second when Huberdeau tucked his stick between his legs, trying to lift the disc over the netminder's right pad.

Coleman had a golden opportunity five minutes later, racing down Main Street, then dancing through former Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington, but his snapshot from in tight was denied by Gibson.

Olen Zellweger got the visitors on level scoring 8:01 into the opening frome, re-directing a cross-crease pass past Dustin Wolf from just outside the blue paint.

The score stayed even at 1-1 through the first half of the second period, but that’s when the tide started to turn in Calgary’s favour.

Adam Klapka thought he had a breakaway opportunity, only to have his attempt thwarted by a delayed penalty at the 9:47 mark.

But where Klapka was denied, Coleman found paydirt, flying away in alone on the Ducks goal less than 30 seconds later. Coleman head-faked, then snapped a writer past the blocker hand of Gibson to put Calgary in front 2-1.