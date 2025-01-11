'Huge Honour'

Flames Quarter-Century Second Team: Backlund & Andersson

backsand
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

They’re the only two active Flames skaters to be named to the club’s NHL Quarter-Century Teams.

And both Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson are thrilled to be there, proud of Calgary careers that together, have spanned more than a quarter century.

The duo were both named to the Flames’ Second Team Saturday morning (full list below), part of a group of 12 that includes the likes of Jarome Iginla, Miikka Kiprusoff, and current Calgary GM Craig Conroy, to name a few.

For Backlund, it’s extra-special.

Because he’s one of just two of the dozen players honoured to have played - in Calgary - with every other player on the list.

Even if his time skating alongside Dion Phaneuf was brief.

“Just in training camp,” Backlund laughed. “I played with him for - I was called up for I think about a week.

“Then the big trade happened.”

backs

The two played one NHL game together - Backlund’s NHL debut - but stats are stats.

Backlund shares that feat - playing with all 11 of his Flames Quarter-Century teammates - with the man from whom he inherited the ‘C’, Mark Giordano.

“It’s a little crazy, too, that I played with all of them,” said Backlund. “Played with Conny my first two years there, spent some time with Iggy and Kipper in my early days as a rookie. I got to watch them every day and learn from them.

“Then, the middle of my career, those three young players - or the four, I guess, with Ras - came in, and they all turned out to be really good players.”

ras

Andersson is one of four blueliners named to the squad - joining Phaneuf, Giordano and Robyn Regehr.

“There’s been a lot of good defencemen that (have) been around here the last 25 years; that’s a huge honour, and something I’m really proud of,” he said. “Speaks that I’ve done a lot of good stuff around here, but a lot of good company in there too.

“It could have gone a lot of different ways, I’m proud I’m in there.”

Andersson’s had his fair share of memories over his time here, too - a run that has spanned close to 500 career NHL games.

His fair share of teammates, too, but one from the Quarter Century list stands out.

“When you think of Johnny (Gaudreau), the hockey player, he brings a smile to your face,” said Andersson. “He was really a special player, he was really one of those God-given talents on the ice.

“Then, you know Chucky, helluva player, just won the Cup. Then you’ve got Jarome, Mony, Backs, Conny, Marky, the list goes on and on.”

Quite a run.

And quite the run for the man Andersson refers to as El Capitano, too.

“I think for him, too, he’s played with a lot of good players,” Andersson said of Backlund. “For him to be in there is super-cool for him, super-exciting. He should be proud of himself, because there’s been a lot of good forwards that have come through here.”

“He’s been here half as long as I have now, and he’s been a very important player for us since the day he stepped in the room,” Backlund replied, when asked about Andersson. "He’s been growing here in Calgary, solidified himself as really, a top defenceman.

“It was a given for me that he was going to be on that team.”

Friends, teammates, countrymen.

And now, etched in 21st-century Flames history.

First Team Forwards (in alphabetical order)Johnny Gaudreau
Jarome Iginla
Matthew Tkachuk

First Team Defencemen (in alphabetical order)Mark Giordano
Robyn Regehr

First Team GoaltenderMiikka Kiprusoff

Second Team Forwards (in alphabetical order)Mikael Backlund
Craig Conroy
Sean Monahan

Second Team Defencemen (in alphabetical order)Rasmus Andersson
Dion Phaneuf

Second Team GoaltenderJacob Markstrom

