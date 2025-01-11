Andersson is one of four blueliners named to the squad - joining Phaneuf, Giordano and Robyn Regehr.

“There’s been a lot of good defencemen that (have) been around here the last 25 years; that’s a huge honour, and something I’m really proud of,” he said. “Speaks that I’ve done a lot of good stuff around here, but a lot of good company in there too.

“It could have gone a lot of different ways, I’m proud I’m in there.”

Andersson’s had his fair share of memories over his time here, too - a run that has spanned close to 500 career NHL games.

His fair share of teammates, too, but one from the Quarter Century list stands out.

“When you think of Johnny (Gaudreau), the hockey player, he brings a smile to your face,” said Andersson. “He was really a special player, he was really one of those God-given talents on the ice.

“Then, you know Chucky, helluva player, just won the Cup. Then you’ve got Jarome, Mony, Backs, Conny, Marky, the list goes on and on.”

Quite a run.

And quite the run for the man Andersson refers to as El Capitano, too.

“I think for him, too, he’s played with a lot of good players,” Andersson said of Backlund. “For him to be in there is super-cool for him, super-exciting. He should be proud of himself, because there’s been a lot of good forwards that have come through here.”

“He’s been here half as long as I have now, and he’s been a very important player for us since the day he stepped in the room,” Backlund replied, when asked about Andersson. "He’s been growing here in Calgary, solidified himself as really, a top defenceman.

“It was a given for me that he was going to be on that team.”

Friends, teammates, countrymen.

And now, etched in 21st-century Flames history.