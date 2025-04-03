'Really Happy To Be Here'

Suniev excited to start pro career in Calgary

250402_Suniev
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

With wide eyes, Aydar Suniev took his first steps inside the Scotiabank Saddledome as a member of the Calgary Flames Thursday morning.

A whirlwind 24 hours, no doubt, but the newly-signed prospect is excited to be here, and eager to kickstart his pro career in front of the C of Red.

Suniev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames Wednesday after two years of NCAA hockey at Massachusetts - including a 20-goal campaign this season - and the 20-year-old says he’s ready to take the next step in Calgary, after being selected in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

“It’s definitely been a little busy,” Suniev admitted Thursday morning. “At the end of the day, I’m really excited to get signed here, and try to make an impact.

“I’m really happy to be here, to get here in Calgary, and that’s all that matters.”

IMG_3437-3

The Russian-born forward caught Flames GM Craig Conroy’s eye while skating for the BCHL’s Penticton Vees three years ago.

In 2022-23, he finished tied for that league’s goal-scoring lead (with 45 tallies in 50 games) before helping Penticton claim the Fred Page Cup.

At UMass, though, Suniev says his focus has been on more than just lighting the lamp.

“I think I definitely can produce strongly offensively, but I think what I’ve been working on these past two seasons is my defensive side of the game, and being consistent on both sides of the puck,” he explained. “I think I’m getting better at that.”

“His goal-scoring, it just jumps out,” Conroy said Wednesday. “He goes to the hard areas, he’s got a real good stick around the net, and his shot release - one-timer - that is his secret weapon, is definitely his shot, how quickly he can get it off, in traffic, with people around.

“When you look at where his game’s come at UMass, it’s the play away from the puck, it’s all the other stuff.”

For Conroy, getting Suniev under contract was a process that came about quickly - this time last week, he was playing overtime hero for the Minutemen in a regional semi-final upset of Minnesota.

But once Suniev’s college season came to a close, all signs pointed West, to Calgary.

“I think it’s always been positive with (Conroy), the last talks I had with him and my agent have always been positive,” said Suniev. “I’m really happy to get signed here, it’s time to focus on my development and my future.”

And that future includes meeting his new teammates. Suniev - described as a ‘sponge’ by Conroy yesterday - joins a Flames team continuing to scratch and claw its way in the Western Conference Wild Card race, a journey that continues Thursday night on Scotiabank Saddledome ice against the Ducks. GET TICKETS

“I’m definitely excited about that, to meet all the guys,” Suniev said. “Just being around the locker-room, experiencing the culture and the atmosphere, it’s definitely fun.”

The new Flames forward possesses a quiet confidence, a self-belief spurred on by two successful collegiate campaigns.

Minutemen burgundy looked pretty good on the 6-foot-2 winger.

Two years after he first donned Calgary silks at the NHL Draft in Nashville, Flames red - and a pro career in the Stampede City - looks even better.

“I credit (head coach) Greg Carvel and UMass for my development,” said Suniev. “I think I was ready to take that next step with my hockey career.

“My brain is ready, and my game is ready.”

