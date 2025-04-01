Say What - 'Got To Be Smart'

The buzz ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Utah

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

MacKenzie Weegar on yet another comeback win:

"I think we’ve always had that belief in the room. That’ll never change, there’s the ‘no-quit, whatever it takes’ attitude. It was nice to see the fourth line step up with us. That was the perfect time for them to get us going, and come up with a big win for our team. It can’t always be the same guys doing it all the time. That just says a lot about our group, when times are tough for some other lines, there’s always a line that steps up for our group. It’s nice that it was those three boys."

On Adam Klapka getting the shaving cream treatment post-game:

"The Big Mutant’s an easy target. In those moments, you’ve just got to enjoy the moment. Klapper, for him, that was probably a big, special night for him. He gets the assist, he gets the goal, he basically puts his team on his back for a bit. For him to get a little spotlight, and a little shaving cream to the face, I think it just makes the moment more special for him. One that he’ll remember."

"We've got to attack this team"

Kevin Rooney on the belief level in the dressing room:

"I think all year, we’ve kinda had that belief. Our leadership group’s done a great job of making us believe that we’re always in games. Last night, it was different guys that stepped up. It was great, especially for our line."

On how the third period PK turned the tide Monday:

"I think it created momentum. On their first powerplay, they were kinda snapping it around on us, so we kinda made some adjustments and got a little momentum, which is always key for the penalty-kill. It was a great way to start the period and we kinda just went from there."

On things to carry over into tonight's contest in Utah:

"I think the third period. We were a lot more assertive, on our toes, getting pucks in deep behind their defence, and not turning too many pucks over at the blue line. We’re going to see a very similar team that we saw last night, there should be no surprises there. Utah’s really a high-skilled team, really good off the rush. We’ve got to be smart with the puck, (and) I think we’ll be in great shape."

"Been a lot of fun playing with those two"

Ryan Huska on the mood around his team Tuesday:

"I think it’s the same as it’s been over the last number of weeks for our team. They’ve done a really good job of shifting after a good game, bad game, whatever it may be, and getting themselves ready for the next one. That’s what I’m seeing from the group this morning."

On similarities between Utah and Colorado:

"We look at Utah as a very similar team, just a little bit younger, if you want to look at them that way. We have to be really good with our checking details and our habits, and I think we have to make sure we’re competitive right from the drop of the puck."

On the recent success on the road:

"Sometimes it works that way. There (were) games at the beginning of the year, that we liked how we played, we just weren’t getting results. We got ourselves kinda underwater with our road record early on, where it wasn’t very good at all - our home record was really good - and it has kinda flipped the second part of the year. You have to find a way to get points on the road, and I think the effort, and compete - and if you keep your game simple - you give yourself a chance to win. I think we’ve done a better job of that (in) the second half."

"We have to be really good with our checking details and our habits"

Related Content

Future Watch Update - 01.04.25

5 Things - Flames @ Utah

News Feed

'Good Boost When We Needed It'

Future Watch Update - 01.04.25

5 Things - Flames @ Utah

Say What - 'Believe, Believe, Believe'

Mile High 'High'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

'Nice To Be Part Of Belarusian History'

Say What - 'Need Everyone's Best'

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

Say What - 'One Point's One Point'

Flames Get Point In OT Setback

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

'Pretty Cool Experience'

'Goes By Quick'

Say What - 'Little Bit More Energy'

Flames Sign Jacob Battaglia

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

‘Make A Statement’