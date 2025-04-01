Say What - 'Got To Be Smart'

MacKenzie Weegar on yet another comeback win:

"I think we’ve always had that belief in the room. That’ll never change, there’s the ‘no-quit, whatever it takes’ attitude. It was nice to see the fourth line step up with us. That was the perfect time for them to get us going, and come up with a big win for our team. It can’t always be the same guys doing it all the time. That just says a lot about our group, when times are tough for some other lines, there’s always a line that steps up for our group. It’s nice that it was those three boys."

On Adam Klapka getting the shaving cream treatment post-game:

"The Big Mutant’s an easy target. In those moments, you’ve just got to enjoy the moment. Klapper, for him, that was probably a big, special night for him. He gets the assist, he gets the goal, he basically puts his team on his back for a bit. For him to get a little spotlight, and a little shaving cream to the face, I think it just makes the moment more special for him. One that he’ll remember."