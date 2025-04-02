The Farm Report - 02.04.25

Rory Kerins is red hot – right when the Wranglers need him the most.

With 13 points in his last 13 games, he’s found another level as the season enters its final stretch.

"Since the start of the year, I’ve been focused on consistency in my game,” he said. “I think there are some areas of the game I’m trying to focus on more, which may be giving me more opportunity to produce.

“But it’s also about doing what I can to help the team get back in the win column consistently."

He’s leading the team with 53 points (29g, 24a), putting up two goals against the Tucson Roadrunners on April 1.

"I think generating offence is something I’ve always had a knack for," he said. "I think this year, I’ve had a better grasp of when to shoot and when to lay it off to someone in a better position to score. My teammates have helped me a lot."

Team chemistry has played a significant role this season. Kerins reflected on his ability to produce at a high level, especially given the fluid nature of line combinations throughout the season.

"I think when you play with a few players for the bulk of the season, you gain a ton of chemistry and trust in each other,” he explained. “But now, there are a lot of different combinations and movement throughout the lineup, so you just revert back to playing predictably for your linemates."

Even with the constant changes in the lineup, he’s learned to focus on the basics and versatility, ensuring his teammates know what to expect from him.

"I try to put my linemates in good spots when we’re out there and just make the simple plays to advance pucks forward," he said.

As the season enters its most critical phase, keeping performance levels high despite the mounting pressure is no easy task.

For Kerins, staying consistent comes down to two key factors: preparation and compete level.

"I think just being confident in my preparation for the games and making sure my compete level is there in all areas of the game."