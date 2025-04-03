Say What - 'Belief Has To Be There'

Ryan Huska on what the next two weeks will look like for Suniev:

"Well who knows how it shakes out, here, over the next little bit. Whether he’s going to find himself in a game or not, we’ll see. But I do think sometimes, you take a little bit of the pressure off of a young guy when you get a chance to be around it a little bit. So whether or not he gets into a game for us this year, we’ll see how things go. But it’s going to allow him to come back next year in a position where he feels way more comfortable and confident, and in a position to really push to make the team."

On Martin Pospisil's recent run of form:

"I think he’s been his best that I’ve seen him - in the two years - since the 4 Nations break. Every night, I feel like he’s had an impact. The game in Colorado, I think he had nine hits. Impactful, every time he’s on the ice. I think he’s back to pushing pace for his line, and when he’s not on the ice, you notice the speed is missing. So I think he’s done a really good job over the last little while. The next challenge for him - I would say - is to believe, or demand - whatever word you want to use - that he can generate more offence, than what he currently has. It’s in him, and when he plays the way he’s playing right now, I think that’s gonna come sooner (rather) than later for him."

On what he'd like to see from the group against Anaheim:

"I think we need to play our best game, and I think our speed - or the pace that our team plays at - has to be much different than what it was in Utah."