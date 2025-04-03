Say What - 'Belief Has To Be There'

The buzz as the Flames return home to host the Ducks

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Aydar Suniev on his arrival in Calgary:

"It’s definitely been really busy, I got on the plane and got here as soon as I could. Now, here I am in Calgary, so I’m really excited to be here, and be part of the Flames organization."

On his own style of play:

"I’m a two-way power forward, I try to be consistent on both sides of the puck. My shot, my ability to score goals is my strength. I try to work on everything."

On his decision to turn pro:

"I think I had a really good year at UMass. I think my brain is ready. I’ve developed a lot this year, I think. I’m just ready to take that next step to my game."

"I’m just ready to take that next step to my game"

Jonathan Huberdeau on the continuing playoff chase:

"I think the belief, we’ve still got that belief in us, we do. Right now, it’s becoming a do-or-die kind of game. I think we have to win every game. Just go out there, take one game at a time, but obviously we’ve got to come out with two points."

On the challenges presented by the Ducks:

"If they have room, they’re an offensive team; they can score some goals. I think for us, it’s just to play more tight and obviously, play in their zone as much as possible. But it doesn’t matter where the teams are. You’re in the NHL, so you work hard ’til the end. I think that’s what they’re going to do tonight, so we have to be ready."

On his team's urgency amid the pressure of fighting for a post-season berth:

"I feel we embrace that. That’s why you play the game, these kind of (matches). It’s been a grind all year, and I think we enjoy that. The belief has to be there, and after that, we’ve got to go out there, just play free and have some fun."

"We’ve still got that belief in us, we do"

Blake Coleman on his group's mentality:

"It’s one day at a time. In my opinion, we’ve still got a good chance if we put ourselves in that situation. We gotta go 7-1, 6-2 at worst. We know, we just go one game at a time, one day at a time. Put our best foot forward and see where the cards fall."

On whether the team's approach changes day to day:

"I think it’s the same. We play the same. I think we’ve been pretty dialled in since the break, really. I think our game’s been in a good spot. We’ve played good hockey, we’ve had a few calls that haven’t gone our way, and bounces that haven’t gone our way, and maybe we’re sitting in a bit of a different picture right now. But we still believe, we’re going to fight to the end. That’s just kinda the guys we are, and the group that we have. I don’t see any quit in this team, no matter the circumstances."

"It’s one day at a time"

Ryan Huska on what the next two weeks will look like for Suniev:

"Well who knows how it shakes out, here, over the next little bit. Whether he’s going to find himself in a game or not, we’ll see. But I do think sometimes, you take a little bit of the pressure off of a young guy when you get a chance to be around it a little bit. So whether or not he gets into a game for us this year, we’ll see how things go. But it’s going to allow him to come back next year in a position where he feels way more comfortable and confident, and in a position to really push to make the team."

On Martin Pospisil's recent run of form:

"I think he’s been his best that I’ve seen him - in the two years - since the 4 Nations break. Every night, I feel like he’s had an impact. The game in Colorado, I think he had nine hits. Impactful, every time he’s on the ice. I think he’s back to pushing pace for his line, and when he’s not on the ice, you notice the speed is missing. So I think he’s done a really good job over the last little while. The next challenge for him - I would say - is to believe, or demand - whatever word you want to use - that he can generate more offence, than what he currently has. It’s in him, and when he plays the way he’s playing right now, I think that’s gonna come sooner (rather) than later for him."

On what he'd like to see from the group against Anaheim:

"I think we need to play our best game, and I think our speed - or the pace that our team plays at - has to be much different than what it was in Utah."

Related Content

5 Things - Flames vs. Ducks

'Really Happy To Be Here'

1-on-1 Farabee - 03.04.25

News Feed

'Really Happy To Be Here'

5 Things - Flames vs. Ducks

'He'll Bring That Excitement'

The Farm Report - 02.04.25

Flames Sign Aydar Suniev

Say What - 'Fell A Little Bit Short'

Flames Fall To Utah Hockey Club

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Utah

'Good Boost When We Needed It'

Say What - 'Got To Be Smart'

Future Watch Update - 01.04.25

5 Things - Flames @ Utah

Say What - 'Believe, Believe, Believe'

Mile High 'High'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

'Nice To Be Part Of Belarusian History'

Say What - 'Need Everyone's Best'

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche