When the club needed a spark, the fourth line delivered.

Trailing 2-0 to the Avalanche last night in Denver in the third, the trio of Ryan Lomberg, Kevin Rooney and Adam Klapka went to work.

The result?

Two goals in 32 seconds to stun the Denver crowd.

“Definitely rewarding feeling for sure,” Lomberg said on their performance. “The effort has been there the majority of the season from our line and obviously it was a good boost when we needed it most, we were able to provide a couple.

“Husk realized that we were going and we were able to keep it going. I thought we did a good job of earning it (ice time) and after that maintaining it and making the most of it.”

In the end, the Flames were able to complete the comeback with a 3-2 shootout win, with Yegor Sharangovich getting the winner.

Lomberg and Klapka ended the night with a goal and assist each.

Each time they hit the ice, there was a buzz and once the big man fired a wicked wrister into the top corner beating Avs goaltender Scott Wedgewood for the equalizer, the bench erupted.

“It was funny the other game it was a similar situation, he shot for a rebound and I told him, ‘I get it, it was nice but your shot is so hard you can score from anywhere on the ice, you aren’t allowed to shoot for rebounds anymore, shoot to score,’” Lomberg said. “Extremely happy to see him have the success he’s been having.”

Klapka was front-and-centre for post-game media when MacKenzie Weegar came in with a towel filled with shaving cream right into his face to celebrate.

It happened once in the AHL for him when he scored a hat-trick and now again in The Show after a big night.