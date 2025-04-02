'He'll Bring That Excitement'

Craig Conroy remembers the first time he saw Aydar Suniev play hockey.

And from that fall afternoon on, the Flames general manager has been a fan.

“The first time - we were at the YoungStars in Penticton - we could go over in the afternoon (to watch the BCHL's Penticton Vees) and actually get to see him the first time, he caught my eye,” Conroy explained Wednesday.

“I was like ‘Whoa, this guy can score!’”

Fast-forward a few years, and Suniev is now in the Flames fold. Drafted in the third round in 2023, the 20-year-old put pen to paper on his first NHL contract this week, and is expected to join the Calgary fold Thursday morning.

And Conroy - whose excitement shines through pretty much constantly - is pretty amped to have the Russian forward in the fold, after Suniev’s sophomore season at UMass came to a close this past weekend.

“Talking to Aydar and his representation, Wade Arnott, it was coming together pretty quick,” Conroy explained. “To be able to get it done, and get him headed here to Calgary - hopefully in tonight - is really a big win for us.

“We’re excited, this is a young man that can score goals, and he’s got good size at 6’2”, 215 (pounds). Really excited to have him in the fold and eventually - hopefully - we’ll see him on the ice at some point.”

As much as the signing is a win for the present, though, it’s an even bigger victory for the future. Suniev will join the big club, to get a taste of what life is like at the NHL level - in the middle of a stretch run.

“We’re in a battle here, right down the stretch, so there’s no promises of games - anything like that - and he totally understands that,” Conroy said. “His thing is, ‘I want to be around the guys,’ when it is all this pressure, to see what it’s like, to see the travel, to see how the NHL guys prepare themselves for games.

“If there’s an opportunity for him to play, that’s a coach’s decision at some point and he’ll be ready for that. But he’ll get to meet the coaching staff, strength coaches, equipment, medical, and that’ll make it such an easy transition next year when training camp actually comes around.

“He’s going to feel that much more comfortable and ready to go, which is what we want. We want these young guys to come in and push, and try to take a job.”

Suniev lands in Calgary after scoring 20 goals and 38 points for the Minutemen, his final NCAA goal coming in the form of an overtime winner last Thursday in a UMass upset victory over Minnesota.