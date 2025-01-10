Flames Host Indigenous Celebration

Calgary – Guts’ists’i - Mohkinstsis – Wichispa Oyade, AB – The Calgary Flames are set to host their Indigenous Celebration Game presented by Scotiabank, this Saturday, January 11th when they play the Los Angeles Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This celebration of Indigenous culture and tradition is a recognition of the peoples of the Treaty 7 Region of Southern Alberta.

This year’s game, which will also be a national television broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada, will highlight the women and language of the Treaty 7 Nations and their importance in the culture. In attendance will be Calgary Flames fans and representatives from the Blackfoot First Nation tribes of Siksika, the Piikani, the Kainai; the Stoney Nakoda First Nation tribes of Chiniki, Bearspaw, and Goodstoney; the Tsuut'ina First Nation as well as members from Otipemisiwak Metis Government, Districts 5 & 6.

The Calgary Flames will be led onto the ice by eight youth skaters carrying the flags of each of the seven nations. There will be a ceremonial face-off featuring influential women from the Treaty 7 Nations with the puck dropped by the CEO of the 2027 North American Indigenous Games happening in Calgary and member of the Piikani Nation, Lowa Beebe. The pre-game show will feature ceremonies involving Ceremonial Drummers from the Treaty 7 Nations along with a land acknowledgement. The Canadian anthem will be performed in Blackfoot by Tsuaki Marule of Kainai Nation and the pre-game ceremony will be hosted by Eldon Weasel Child of Siksika Nation.

The evening of Indigenous celebration will include representatives from Treaty 7 Nations members taking part in the game presentation. There will be video features showcasing Flames players translating hockey terms in languages of the Treaty 7 Nations. Livia Manywounds of Tsuut’ina Nation will be featured as a guest in-stand host and lead the C of Red in a moment to recognize all women of Treaty 7 Nations. The first intermission will feature youth from Piikani Nation in a demonstration of a traditional Indigenous game of “Buffalo Hoop and Arrow,” as well as a traditional Jingle dance performance from the Treaty 7 Nations during the second intermission. Traditional Indigenous food offerings will be available in specific areas of the Scotiabank Saddledome for fans to enjoy.

Behind Section 213 on the main course, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame will present their Indigenous Heroes interactive booth, where fans can learn about Indigenous athletes who are enshrined in the Hall of Fame. The Calgary Flames Foundation is a proud supporter of this Indigenous education program.

Indigenous Celebration merchandise will be available in CGY Team Stores with proceeds directed to local youth programming in each of the Treaty 7 First Nation Communities. Funds raised through the Calgary Flames Foundation RE/MAX 50/50 will also be directed to charitable and youth programming among Treaty 7 First Nation Communities. Calgary Flames Foundation 50/50 funds from the Calgary Flames Indigenous Celebration Game last season supported track and field events and the creation of a youth baseball program in the Kainai Nation, minor hockey programming in Siksika Nation, sport programs in Tsuut’ina Nation and much more.

Through the CSEC Inclusion Program the Calgary Flames Foundation continues to support programs like the Flames First Shift Program in Tsuut’ina Nation, the creation of a lacrosse program in partnership with Spirit North, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame’s Indigenous Sport Heroes Education Experience, and more.