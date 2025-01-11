Mark Giordano has had plenty of accolades in his storied career.

All, extremely well deserved.

Undrafted, he signed with the Flames in 2004 and then following a quick stint playing in Russia, he signed back in Calgary in 2008, continuing a journey that cemented him as one of the best players in franchise history.

He played 949 games in the Flaming C, racking up 143 goals and 509 points.

Named the captain in 2013, he won the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2016, took home the coveted Norris trophy in 2018-19 as the league’s top blueliner, and was named the recipient of the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2019-20.

He had all-star appearances 2015, 2016 and 2020, along with being named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2019.

The list goes on and on.

He can now add another prestigious title after being announced as one of two defencemen on the club’s Quarter-Century First Team (full list below).

“Just seeing the list of guys was neat,” said Giordano from his home in Toronto. “On the first and second team, what really stood out to me was that all the guys, on both teams, I played with everyone.

“And then seeing Johnny on there - it was pretty emotional. It’s been an emotional time and just happy to be on that list with him for sure.”

Right afterthe players found out earlier this week, Robyn Regehr reached out to him.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “I got a text actually from Reggie, just had a little chat about it.

“It’s incredible to be named as a defenceman beside him. He’s a guy I looked up to, obviously, when I first came in the league.”

Giordano, who left Calgary when he was selected by Kraken in the 2021 NHL expansion draft before being traded to his hometown Maple Leafs in 2022, hasn’t played this season and isn’t sure if the final chapter in his NHL career has been written.

He continues to train and stay in game shape in case an opportunity arises.

His legacy, though, as a Calgary Flame is already cemented and this recent honour is one that has touched him deeply.

“You’re proud of yourself,” he said. “There’s no shame in saying that. It’s pretty cool. Like again, Iggy, Conny, then Reggie – they were the older guys when I came in the league, but then also having guys like Dion and Chucky and Johnny and Razzy, Mony, on there, too, it’s guys I played with more in the prime of my career. So, it’s a great mix to be part of.”

“Looking back, it’s nice to reflect on it.”