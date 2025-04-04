Say What - 'That's Absolutely Ideal'

Nazem Kadri on the constant pressure to win games amid the playoff race:

"It’s never easy to be in that position, where you feel like you’ve got to win the game, but we’re certainly getting used to that. I think it was a pretty solid performance from start to finish tonight."

On the quick start and scoring 16 seconds into the game:

"I mean that’s absolutely ideal, for a scorer to be scoring on the first shift. Great play up the wall, good execution, good chip out, I was able to just pick my spot and it certainly felt nice."

On picking up two valuable points in the standings:

"We gotta take care of home ice, that’s just how it’s gotta be, and we’re prepared to do that. Of course I don’t think there’s a question on whether we’re losing hope or not. We’re believing, I feel like we’ve played some great hockey over the last handful of games, and some days haven’t gotten the result we wanted, so it was nice to get the two points tonight."