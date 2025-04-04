Say What - 'That's Absolutely Ideal'

The buzz after the Flames knocked off the Ducks 4-1

250403_SayWhat-post

Nazem Kadri on the constant pressure to win games amid the playoff race:

"It’s never easy to be in that position, where you feel like you’ve got to win the game, but we’re certainly getting used to that. I think it was a pretty solid performance from start to finish tonight."

On the quick start and scoring 16 seconds into the game:

"I mean that’s absolutely ideal, for a scorer to be scoring on the first shift. Great play up the wall, good execution, good chip out, I was able to just pick my spot and it certainly felt nice."

On picking up two valuable points in the standings:

"We gotta take care of home ice, that’s just how it’s gotta be, and we’re prepared to do that. Of course I don’t think there’s a question on whether we’re losing hope or not. We’re believing, I feel like we’ve played some great hockey over the last handful of games, and some days haven’t gotten the result we wanted, so it was nice to get the two points tonight."

Blake Coleman on what led to his short-handed goal:

"Just fill and replace. Good pressure on the entry. Me and Backs read off each other pretty well. He went and just tried to cut that seam pass off, got just enough of it. Just a breakaway, and it went in."

On the offensive confidence his group showed:

"Honestly, it was maybe a little bit too loose in the first, trading chances. They’ve got a lot of skill and that’s the game they want to play. We’ve got guys that can play - and can make plays - and I thought guys were confident with pucks. Offensively, I thought we played a really good game and had good looks. Hopefully, we can keep growing that confidence to make those little plays like that."

On the 4-1 victory and building off it:

"It was a good game. It was a game we needed - we need ‘em all - guys showed up, played well, a good home game. We gotta turn the page here pretty quick, but can build off that game, especially the second and third, I thought we really took over. I thought up and down the lineup, it was pretty solid."

Adam Klapka on his stick trickery:

"I know I can do this stuff, but I just have to be careful when I can do it, and when it’s better to just chip it in and go hunt the puck. It’s nothing new for me, but I still have to be smart with the puck."

On building confidence by getting into - and staying in - the lineup:

"For sure. It’s something - when you repeat something almost every day - it gets into your head. It’s helped me a lot."

On the 4-1 win over the Ducks:

"Every time when you win the game, it’s pretty awesome. We just want to build on it and continue on Saturday."

On learning from Blake Coleman:

"He’s kind of an inspiration for me; he started playing in the NHL when he was 25. That’s something unbelievable. When you put the hard work in, you can stay a while in the NHL. I mean, he’s kind of my inspiration for that."

Kevin Rooney on the penalty kill that led to the short-handed goal:

"Colesy and Backs are really good at pushing the pace on the kill when they put pressure on teams. They did a great job, and me and Huby did our job too, there. It was a huge kill, kinda changed the tide of the game."

On the work the fourth line has done of late:

"I think Klaps is playing with a lot of confidence right now, it’s really helping me and Lomby. He so big and strong on the puck, and it’s hard for guys to get it from him, so we keep preaching to him to hold on to it. Sometimes he gets a little risky out there, and we’ve got to reel him back in, but it’s all part of the learning curve. We’re really happy playing with him right now."

On getting a cushion in the third period:

"Definitely a little bit looser in the third, guys were able to just go out and play. Able to give Wolfie some run support there, (it’s) huge, ‘cause he’s been outstanding for us all year, and we really haven’t given him a game like that in some time. It was nice to see. Obviously, we need to clean some things up with the way the game started - it was a little bit more of a track meet than we wanted to - but we reeled it in. Our big guys stepped up and made big plays."

Ryan Huska on the 4-1 win over Anaheim:

"It was a quiet third period, which was nice, so we’ll take that. The first period, there was parts of it we didn’t like. I thought we traded chances, and that’s not the way we have success. Second period, I thought we got our game back after a good penalty kill. For the rest of the way, we were pretty happy with how we played."

On pushing the pace offensively while being responsible:

"We can attack the blue line all we want, but we have to make sure that we’re not giving up numbers the other way, that’s a big thing for us. I’d love to see us hit the blue line, make plays non-stop, but if we’re going to play that way, you always have to make sure someone’s getting above, again, so we’re not giving numbers up. I just felt like Dustin had to make a couple saves in the first period he probably shouldn’t have. Then I thought after, into the second and third period, we reeled our game in a little bit."

On whether Adam Klapka is at his most confident as an NHLer:

"I would assume so. He’s not shy to handle the puck, and I think that’s part of his growth and maturity. We’re trying to work with him on understanding when to use the skill, when not to use the skill. We talked earlier about him being a type of player that we don’t have; like he’s physical when he’s on his game, he can skate for a big man, and he does have a good skill-set. I think the more that he plays, you’re going to see all those elements come out in him. It’s just a matter of helping him to be consistent right now, because that is really what we need from him. And then once you’re consistent, then your game grows from there."

