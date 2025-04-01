Future Watch Update - 01.04.25

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games (regular season)

Basha remains sidelined, as his Tigers take a 2-0 lead into Game 3 of their first-round set Tuesday in Swift Current.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 55 games (regular season)

0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 2 games (playoffs)

Hurtig and the Hitmen are up 2-0 in their best-of-seven affair with the Saskatoon Blades. He recorded an assist in Game 2, a 5-1 Calgary win at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday afternoon.

Games 3 and 4 are set for Tuesday and Wednesday in Saskatoon.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

14 goals, 22 assists, 36 points in 66 games (regular season)

1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 2 games (playoffs)

Jamieson played overtime hero for the Silvertips Saturday night, scoring the decider in a 3-2 victory over Seattle in Game 2 of their best-of-seven affair.

The series is tied up at a game apiece, with Game 3 set for Tuesday night in Kent, Wash.