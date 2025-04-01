Future Watch Update - 01.04.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

250401_FW
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games (regular season)

Basha remains sidelined, as his Tigers take a 2-0 lead into Game 3 of their first-round set Tuesday in Swift Current.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 55 games (regular season)
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 2 games (playoffs)

Hurtig and the Hitmen are up 2-0 in their best-of-seven affair with the Saskatoon Blades. He recorded an assist in Game 2, a 5-1 Calgary win at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday afternoon.

Games 3 and 4 are set for Tuesday and Wednesday in Saskatoon.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
14 goals, 22 assists, 36 points in 66 games (regular season)
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 2 games (playoffs)

Jamieson played overtime hero for the Silvertips Saturday night, scoring the decider in a 3-2 victory over Seattle in Game 2 of their best-of-seven affair.

The series is tied up at a game apiece, with Game 3 set for Tuesday night in Kent, Wash.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
25 goals, 23 assists, 48 points in 64 games (regular season)
1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 2 games (playoffs)

Laing scored in Friday's playoff opener for Saskatoon, a 4-2 loss at Calgary.

He and the Blades will look to use home ice to their advantage Tuesday and Wednesday in Games 3 and 4, with the Hitmen leading the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
17 goals, 41 assists, 58 points in 59 games (regular season)
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points (playoffs)

Lipinski scored Vancouver's lone goal in Game 1 of their first-round set with Spokane, a 4-1 setback at the hands of the Chiefs.

Spokane holds a 2-0 series lead with the next three games scheduled for Washington state; the Chiefs are the higher seed in the series, but Lipinski and the Giants hosted Games 1 and 2 due to a building conflict in Spokane.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
40 goals, 50 assists, 90 points in 68 games (regular season)
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 2 games (playoffs)

Battaglia put up multi-assist games in each of Kingston's first two playoff contests.

The Frontenacs hold a 2-0 series lead on Sudbury after claiming Game 2 4-3 in double overtime Sunday afternoon.

Game 3 is Tuesday evening in Sudbury.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
14 goals, 68 assists, 82 points in 68 games (regular season)
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 2 games (playoffs)

Mews had a helped Friday night in a 4-1 Game 1 loss at Kingston.

His Wolves return home trailing their best-of-seven affair 2-0, with Game 3 slated for Tuesday evening.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
34 goals, 51 assists, 85 points in 68 games (regular season)
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 2 games (playoffs)

Misa had a goal and an assist Sunday, helping Brampton earn a road split against Oshawa with a 3-1 win in Game 2.

The series shifts to Brampton for Games 3 and 4 Tuesday and Thursday.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
33 goals, 74 assists, 107 points in 61 games (regular season)
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 2 games (playoffs)

Parekh had three assists over the weekend, but his Spirit are in tough against Erie, trailing the best-of-seven affair 2-0.

Saginaw heads out on the road for Games 3 and 4, set for Tuesday and Thursday.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
36 goals, 43 assists, 79 points in 56 games (regular season)
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 2 games (playoffs)

Gridin sits tied for second in QMJHL playoff scoring with five points from his first two games.

His big night came Saturday, where he notched a goal and three helpers in Shawinigan's 5-2 Game 2 win over Val d'Or.

The Cataractes take a 2-0 series lead on the road, with Game 3 set for Tuesday night.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
14 goals, 44 assists, 58 points in 62 games (regular season)
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 2 games (playoffs)

Morin and the Wildcats are off to a flying start to the playoffs, leading the Quebec Remparts 2-0 in their best-of-seven set.

He snapped home the game-winner in Game 2 Saturday, all part of a 4-0 Moncton win.

Game 3 is slated for Tuesday night in Quebec City.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
12 goals, 27 assists, 39 points in 36 games

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
7 goals, 2 assists, 9 points in 33 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
19-8-4 record, 2.56 GAA, .918 save percentage, 4 shutouts

Sergeev had a huge weekend, helping Penn State reach the Frozen Four for the first time in program history.

He made 26 saves Friday night in a 5-1 win over Maine, then stopped 42 shots - against his former school, no less - as the Nittany Lions slipped past Connecticut 3-2 in overtime to win their regional bracket.

Penn State will face Boston University in one national semi-final Apr. 10 in St. Louis.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
20 goals, 18 assists, 38 points in 35 games

Suniev and the Minutemen suffered heartbreak in their regional final Saturday, falling 2-1 to Western Michigan.

Owen Say - Goaltender - Notre Dame
10-15-0 record, 2.82 GAA, .920 save percentage

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
2 goals, 10 assists, 12 points in 35 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
7-10-1, 3.14 GAA, .904 save percentage, 1 shutout (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
12-9-0, 2.34 GAA, .935 save percentage, 1 shutout

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
2-4-1, 3.61 GAA, .888 save percentage, 1 shutout

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Utah

Say What - 'Believe, Believe, Believe'

Mile High 'High'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

'Nice To Be Part Of Belarusian History'

Say What - 'Need Everyone's Best'

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

Say What - 'One Point's One Point'

Flames Get Point In OT Setback

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

'Pretty Cool Experience'

'Goes By Quick'

Say What - 'Little Bit More Energy'

Flames Sign Jacob Battaglia

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

‘Make A Statement’

Say What - 'Can't Really Mope'

Flames Fall 5-2 To Stars