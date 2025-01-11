'Brings Back All Those Great Memories'

You wouldn’t know it by his famously rugged play style.

Or by the hair-raising ‘Tunnel of Death’ he employed, where apprehensive, opposition forwards rarely escaped unscathed.

But Robyn Regehr – one of the most impactful defensive blueliners of a generation – is as humble as they come.

“I'm not really an 'all-star'-type of player,” Regehr laughed when reached over the phone.

Oh?

Regehr, who logged 826 games over 11 seasons in Flames silks, is officially in that category now, having been named as one of two defencemen on the club’s Quarter-Century First Team (full list below).

And, yes, hearing that will take some getting used to.

“Funny story,” Regehr said. “The NHL actually offered to invite me to an all-star game one year. I think it was in Montreal, so somewhere around 2008, 2009.

“But I politely declined.

“That game's not for me or for a player that played like I did, so it was one of those, ‘Thanks, but no thanks,’-type of situations.

“But this is more than that. This is a pretty significant period of time, and it's not just about goals and points. Anyone that's listed here, in any of these groups, has made a significant impact in a wide variety of ways for that team. For a lot of them, for a considerable amount of time – and that's what truly makes it special for me."