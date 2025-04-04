Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a Pacific Division duel with the Ducks (7:30 p.m. MT / Sportsnet One).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf