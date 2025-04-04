Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Anaheim

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a Pacific Division duel with the Ducks (7:30 p.m. MT / Sportsnet One).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

Say What - 'Belief Has To Be There'

'Really Happy To Be Here'

5 Things - Flames vs. Ducks

'He'll Bring That Excitement'

The Farm Report - 02.04.25

Flames Sign Aydar Suniev

Say What - 'Fell A Little Bit Short'

Flames Fall To Utah Hockey Club

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Utah

'Good Boost When We Needed It'

Say What - 'Got To Be Smart'

Future Watch Update - 01.04.25

5 Things - Flames @ Utah

Say What - 'Believe, Believe, Believe'

Mile High 'High'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

'Nice To Be Part Of Belarusian History'

Say What - 'Need Everyone's Best'