Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a Pacific Division duel with the Ducks (7:30 p.m. MT / Sportsnet One).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Defence
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender
Dustin Wolf