5 Things - Flames vs. Ducks

1. All Business

It’s officially that time now.

With math and ‘magic numbers’ now a daily part of the NHL’s playoff lexicon, the clock is ticking fast for the Flames to make a charge up the standings to secure their spot in the spring dance.

Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club digs especially deep thanks to an unforgiving out-of-town scoreboard, so Calgary’s attention now turns to the friendly confines of home ice, where wins – and nothing but – are a must as they begin a crucial, two-game set.

The Flames enter Thursday’s slate seven points back of the Wild and Blues, with two games in hand, but without any tiebreakers.

With eight games left, the Flames most certainly have their work cut out for them.

But if we’ve learned anything from this plucky, lunch-bucket bunch this year, they have a penchant for proving people wrong.

“Now, it’s a challenge for us to make sure that we go home and we play our best hockey of the year,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska, reflecting on a 1-1-1 road trip. “So, we have to find a way to win our games at home, and that’s going to be a crucial thing for us moving forward.”

Rasmus Andersson, who tallied the Flames’ lone strike in the disappointing, Salt Lake setback, struggled to find the words when asked to summarize the past three nights.

And the path forward.

“I mean, we got three out of six points,” he sighed. “At this time, we probably needed one or two more points.

“So, not good enough.”

Five of the Flames’ final eight games will be played at the Scotiabank Saddledome, including a head-to-head matchup with one of the teams they’re chasing, the Minnesota Wild, on April 11.