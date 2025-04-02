Say What - 'Fell A Little Bit Short'

What was said after the Flames fell 3-1 in Utah

250401_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Rasmus Andersson on the loss in Utah:

"I thought it was up and down first. Little bit too many forced errors, too many turnovers. Second and third period, I thought we were pushing and pushing, their goalie made some big saves. This one sucks. I thought we did enough to at least get out of here 2-2. We just couldn’t get that tying goal."

On where the momentum started to shift in the Flames' favour:

"I just thought we got energy from the goal. We kept pushing, we had a lot of looks. Just couldn’t get the 2-2 puck behind him."

"This one sucks ... we just couldn’t get that tying goal"

Joel Farabee on the 3-1 setback:

"I thought we gave ourselves a chance to win, just couldn’t figure out their goalie. Thought we played pretty well. It’s that time of the year where you’ve just got to find a way to get a bounce, or find a way to tie it up. Just fell a little bit short."

On dropping two points in the Wild Card chase:

"Sucks, but you can’t dwell on it. Just got to focus on tomorrow, that’s all you can really do."

"Just got to focus on tomorrow, that’s all you can really do"

Ryan Huska on the 3-1 loss to Utah:

"I thought we had a good push in the third period. Portions of the second period, we didn’t like. I thought the first period was OK until the later portion, when we started giving up too many chances."

On what changed for his team in the middle frame:

"Once the emotion came into the game - with some of the scrums in the second period - that’s when our game got better. So when you’re attached to a game physically, there’s a tendency to play better. I thought that’s when our play picked up, from that point."

On the three-game road trip as a whole:

"There was a lot of good stretches, the way our team played on this road trip, and I thought they played hard every game they played. Now it’s a challenge for us to make sure that we go home and we play our best hockey of the year. So we have to find a way to win our games at home, and that’s going to be a crucial thing for us moving forward."

"There was a lot of good stretches, the way our team played on this road trip"

Related Content

Flames Fall To Utah Hockey Club

News Feed

Flames Fall To Utah Hockey Club

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Utah

'Good Boost When We Needed It'

Say What - 'Got To Be Smart'

Future Watch Update - 01.04.25

5 Things - Flames @ Utah

Say What - 'Believe, Believe, Believe'

Mile High 'High'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

'Nice To Be Part Of Belarusian History'

Say What - 'Need Everyone's Best'

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

Say What - 'One Point's One Point'

Flames Get Point In OT Setback

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

'Pretty Cool Experience'

'Goes By Quick'

Say What - 'Little Bit More Energy'