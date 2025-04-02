Say What - 'Fell A Little Bit Short'

Rasmus Andersson on the loss in Utah:

"I thought it was up and down first. Little bit too many forced errors, too many turnovers. Second and third period, I thought we were pushing and pushing, their goalie made some big saves. This one sucks. I thought we did enough to at least get out of here 2-2. We just couldn’t get that tying goal."

On where the momentum started to shift in the Flames' favour:

"I just thought we got energy from the goal. We kept pushing, we had a lot of looks. Just couldn’t get the 2-2 puck behind him."